Claude Sonnet 3.7 deprecation notice for GitLab Duo

Published on: October 31, 2025
1 min read
GitLab will be removing support for Claude Sonnet 3.7 in GitLab Duo as of January 2026. The recommendation is to migrate to Claude 4.0+ models.
Anthropic has announced the deprecation of Claude Sonnet 3.7. To ensure continued service and access to the latest AI capabilities, GitLab will be removing Claude Sonnet 3.7 support from GitLab Duo features in GitLab 18.8 (which is planned for January 15, 2026).
If you have questions about this change or need assistance with migration, please reach out to GitLab Support.
