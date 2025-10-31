Claude Sonnet 3.7 deprecation notice for GitLab Duo

Anthropic has announced the deprecation of Claude Sonnet 3.7. To ensure continued service and access to the latest AI capabilities, GitLab will be removing Claude Sonnet 3.7 support from GitLab Duo features in GitLab 18.8 (which is planned for January 15, 2026).

Timeline

Now: Claude Sonnet 3.7 is still available in GitLab Duo

Claude Sonnet 3.7 is still available in GitLab Duo GitLab 18.8: GitLab will remove Claude Sonnet 3.7 support from GitLab Duo features

Recommended action: Migrate to Claude 4.0+ models immediately

If you have questions about this change or need assistance with migration, please reach out to GitLab Support.