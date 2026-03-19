Code Review without the bottlenecks or the bill

It goes without saying that developers are shipping more, faster with AI assistance. But all that velocity creates a new challenge: the review queue.

Code review has become one of the biggest bottlenecks in modern software delivery, and teams that rely on a handful of engineers to manually review every merge request are feeling it. Add to that the sprawl of AI coding tools across engineering teams, each generating code and each reviewed in isolation without unified guardrails, and the challenge compounds. Enterprises aren't just dealing with a backlog. They're dealing with inconsistency at scale.

That's why GitLab built Code Review Flow, an agentic AI workflow within GitLab Duo Agent Platform that automatically reviews merge requests as they're opened. Code Review Flow analyzes your code in the context of your repository, pipeline, security findings, and compliance requirements and delivers consistent, actionable feedback without waiting for an engineer to get to it. Today, we're making it even easier to roll out Code Review Flow broadly with the introduction of flat-rate pricing.

Hundreds of reviews running in parallel, all in one place

Code Review Flow is an agentic AI capability within GitLab Duo Agent Platform that automatically reviews merge requests as they come in. It’s an initial step in reducing code-generated bottlenecks and pivotal to how GitLab is speeding up software development with AI. When a merge request is opened, Code Review Flow can automatically run a multi-step review: scanning the changes, exploring relevant repository context, and generating a structured review with inline feedback.

The result is a review grounded in what's actually happening in your project, not just what changed in the diff.

Because Code Review Flow runs inside GitLab, you get something standalone AI review tools can't offer: org-wide consistency. Organizations can create custom merge review instructions so that code reviews are consistent and address your project’s standards. One project might use the built-in Code Review Flow. Another might use an external agent like Claude Code or Codex. A third might run a custom agent built around your team's specific standards. All of it runs simultaneously, across every group, team, and project, with each review aligned to its own guardrails and all of it visible in one place.

That's a fundamentally different architecture than a 1:1 AI assistant in an IDE. GitLab gives you hundreds of code reviews running in parallel across your entire organization, not one at a time.

See GitLab Code Review in action with this demo:

Simple math, predictable spend

As development teams ship more with AI assistance, the need for predictable, scalable code review costs grows with it. Flat-rate pricing for Code Review Flow makes it straightforward to run reviews broadly, across every project and every merge request, without having to ration where you turn it on.

Each Code Review Flow run now costs 0.25 GitLab Credits, which is $0.25 per review at list pricing. Every review costs the same, regardless of merge request size, repository complexity, or how many internal steps the flow runs.

The math is simple: 4 reviews = 1 GitLab Credit. Whether your team merges 500 merge requests a month or 50,000, you can forecast spend directly in terms of reviews, with no token math and no conversion required.

New to GitLab Credits? GitLab Credits are the unit of consumption for Duo Agent Platform usage. 1 Credit = $1. Learn more about how GitLab Credits work.

Scale your reviews, not your costs

Flat-rate pricing isn't just a billing simplification. It changes what's possible for your team.

Enable automatic review across all your projects. When you know exactly what each review costs, it becomes a simple line item in your R&D budget. Set it to trigger on every MR and let the agent handle the queue.

Compare on a level playing field. GitLab Duo Code Review Flow has a clear price-per-review, making it straightforward to evaluate alongside other AI review tools with no unit conversion needed.

See the savings compound as your organization grows. Consider what a manual code review could cost: if a manual review takes roughly 15 minutes of an engineer's time, then, depending on the hourly value, it could be valued at around $25 per review. At $0.25 per automated review, that's a significant reduction in cost. And because hundreds of reviews can run simultaneously rather than waiting in a queue, the time savings can be just as significant. The larger the organization, the more pronounced both advantages become.

Get started today

Flat-rate pricing for Code Review Flow is available now on GitLab Duo Agent Platform.