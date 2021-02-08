Secure Composition Analysis 14.0 deprecations and removals

During the 14.0 release there will be both deprecations and removals by the Composition Analysis group, a member of the Secure stage, which is responsible for both the Dependency Scanning and License Compliance features. Please check if you're impacted by these changes and take appropriate action.

Removals for License Compliance

In 13.0 we deprecated the License-Management CI template, and renamed it License-Scanning. We have been providing backwards compatibility by warning users of the old template to switch. In 14.0 we will remove the License-Management CI template. You can read more about this change in issue #216261.

Deprecations for Dependency Scanning