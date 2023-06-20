Git 2.41 release - Here are five of our contributions in detail

Git 2.41 was officially released on June 1, 2023, and included some improvements from GitLab's Git team. Git is the foundation of repository data at GitLab. GitLab's Git team works on everything from new features, performance improvements, documentation improvements, and growing the Git community. Often our contributions to Git have a lot to do with the way we integrate Git into our services at GitLab. Here are some highlights from this latest Git release, and a window into how we use Git on the server side at GitLab.

1. Machine-parseable fetch output

When git-fetch is run, the output is a familiar for users of Git and looks something like this:

> git fetch remote: Enumerating objects: 296, done. remote: Counting objects: 100% (189/189), done. remote: Compressing objects: 100% (103/103), done. remote: Total 296 (delta 132), reused 84 (delta 84), pack-reused 107 Receiving objects: 100% (296/296), 184.46 KiB | 11.53 MiB/s, done. Resolving deltas: 100% (173/173), completed with 42 local objects. From https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitaly cfd146b4d..a69cf20ce master -> origin/master 3a877b8f3..854f25045 15-11-stable -> origin/15-11-stable * [new branch] 5316-check-metrics-and-decide-if-need-to-context-cancel-the-running-git-process-in -> origin/5316-check-metrics-and-decide-if-need-to-context-cancel-the-running-git-process-in + bdd3c05a2...0bcf6f9d4 blanet_default_branch_opt -> origin/blanet_default_branch_opt (forced update) * [new branch] jt-object-pool-disconnect-refactor -> origin/jt-object-pool-disconnect-refactor + f2447981c...34e06e106 jt-replicate-repository-alternates -> origin/jt-replicate-repository-alternates (forced update) * [new branch] kn-logrus-update -> origin/kn-logrus-update + 05cea76f3...258543674 kn-smarthttp-docs -> origin/kn-smarthttp-docs (forced update) * [new branch] pks-git-pseudorevision-validation -> origin/pks-git-pseudorevision-validation + 2e8d0ccd5...bf4ed8a52 pks-storage-repository -> origin/pks-storage-repository (forced update) * [new branch] qmnguyen0711/expose-another-port-for-pack-rpcs -> origin/qmnguyen0711/expose-another-port-for-pack-rpcs + 82473046f...8e23e474c use_head_reference

The problem with this output is that it's not meant for machines to parse.

But why would it be useful to make this output parseable by machines? To understand this, we need to back up a little bit and talk about Gitaly Cluster. Gitaly Cluster is a service at GitLab that provides high availability of Git repositories by replicating repository writes to replica nodes. Each time a write comes in which changes a Git repository (for example, a push that updates a reference) the write goes to the primary node, and to all replica nodes before the write can succeed. A voting mechanism takes place where the nodes vote on what its updated value for the reference would be. This vote succeeds when a quorum of replica nodes have successfully written the ref, and the write succeeds.

One of our remote procedure calls (RPCs) in Gitaly runs git-fetch(1) for repository mirroring. By default, when git-fetch(1) is run, it will update any references that are able to be fast-forwarded and fail on any reference that has since diverged will not be updated.

As mentioned above, whenever there is an operation that modifies a repository, there is a voting mechanism that ensures the same modification is made to all replica nodes. To dive in even a little deeper, our voting mechanism leverages Git's reference transaction hook, which runs an executable once per reference transaction. git-fetch(1) by default will start a reference transaction per reference it updates. A fetch that updates hundreds or even thousand of references would thus vote once per reference that gets updated.

In the following sequence diagram, we are only showing one Gitaly node, but for a Gitaly Cluster with, let's say, three nodes, what happens with the Gitaly primary also happens in the replicas.

sequenceDiagram participant user participant GitlabUI as Gitlab UI participant p as Praefect participant g0 as Gitaly (primary) participant git as Git user->>GitlabUI: mirror my repository GitlabUI->>p: FetchRemote activate p p->>g0: FetchRemote activate g0 g0->>git: fetch-remote activate git git->>g0: vote on refs/heads/branch1 update g0->>p: vote on refs/heads/branch1 update git->>g0: vote on refs/heads/branch2 update g0->>p: vote on refs/heads/branch2 update git->>g0: vote on refs/heads/branch3 update g0->>p: vote on refs/heads/branch3 update deactivate git note over p: vote succeeds p->>GitlabUI: success deactivate g0 deactivate p

This is inefficient. Ideally we would want to vote once per batch of references updated from one git-fetch(1) call. There is an option --atomic in git-fetch(1) that will open one reference transaction for all references updated by git-fetch(1) . However, when --atomic is used, a git-fetch call will fail if any references have since diverged. This is not how we want repository mirroring to work. We actually want git-fetch to update whichever refs it can.

So, that means we cannot use the --atomic flag and are thus stuck voting per reference we update.

The way we are solving this inefficiency is to handle the reference update ourselves. Instead of relying on git-fetch(1) to both fetch the objects and update all the references, we can use the --dry-run option of git-fetch(1) to first fetch the objects into a quarantine directory. Then if we can know which references would be updated, we can start a reference transaction ourselves with git-update-ref(1) and update all the refs in one transaction, hence triggering a single vote only.

sequenceDiagram participant user participant Gitlab UI participant p as Praefect participant g0 as Gitaly (primary) participant git as Git user->>Gitlab UI: mirror my repository Gitlab UI->>p: FetchRemote activate p p->>g0: FetchRemote g0->>git: fetch-remote --dry-run --porcelain activate git note over git: objects are fetched into a quarantine directory git->>g0: branch1, branch2, branch3 will be updated deactivate git g0->>git: update-ref activate git note over git: update branch1, branch2, branch3 in a single transaction git->>g0: reference transaction hook deactivate git g0->>p: vote on ref updates note over p: vote succeeds p->>Gitlab UI: success deactivate p

A requirement for this however, is that we would be able to parse the output of git-fetch(1) to tell which refs will be updated and to what values. Currently in --dry-run , git-fetch(1) 's output cannot be parsed by a machine.

Patrick Steinhardt, Staff Backend Engineer, Gitaly, added a --porcelain option to git-fetch that causes git-fetch(1) to gives its output in a machine-parseable format.

> git fetch --porcelain --dry-run --quiet * cd7ec0e2505463855d04f0a685d53af604079bdf 023a4cca58ac713090df15015a2efeadc73be522 refs/remotes/origin/master * 0000000000000000000000000000000000000000 b4a007671bd331f1c6f5857aa9a6ab95d500b412 refs/remotes/origin/alejguer-improve-readabiliy-geo 2314938437eb962dadd6a88f45d463f8ed2c7cec 3d3e36fa40e9b87b90ef31f80c63c767d0ef3638 refs/remotes/origin/ali/document-keyless-container-signing + c8107330f8d5a938f6349743310db030ca5159e6 e155670196e4974659304c79e670b238192bce08 refs/remotes/origin/fc-add-failed-jobs-in-mr-part-2 + 9ec873de405b3c5078ad1c073711a222e7734337 eb7947e37d05460a94c988bf1f408f96228dd50d refs/remotes/origin/fc-mvc-details-page * 0000000000000000000000000000000000000000 36d214774f39d3c3d0569df8befd2b46d22ea94b refs/remotes/origin/group-runner-docs + b357bfdec53b96e76582ac5dd64deb2d35dbe697 7b85d775b1a46ea94e0b241aa0b6aa37ae2e0b69 refs/remotes/origin/jwanjohi-add-abuse-training-data-table + c9beb0b9c0b933903c12393acaa2c4447bb9035f fd13eda262c67a48495a0695659fea10b32e7e02 refs/remotes/origin/jy-permissions-blueprint + 9ecf5a7fb7ca39a6a4296e569af0ddff1058a830 3341369e650c931c46d9880f3b781dc1e21c9f75 refs/remotes/origin/kassio/spike-pages-review-apps

This change allows us to be much more efficient when mirroring repositories.

Details of the patch series, including discussions can be found here.

2. A new way to read Git attribute files

Git attribute is a way to define attributes in a Git repository such as syntax highlighting. Until now, Git only read .gitattribute files in the wokrtree or the .git/info/attributes files. On Gitaly servers, we store repositories on disk as bare repositories. This means that on the server we don't keep worktrees around. To support gitattributes on GitLab then, we use a workaround whereby when the user changes attributes on the default branch, we copy the contents of the blob HEAD:.gitattribute to the info/attributes file.

flowchart TD A[User A] -->|edit HEAD:.gitattributes

git push| B[Gitaly] B --> |copy HEAD:.gitattributes

to info/attributes| C[info/attributes file] D[GitLab UI] --> |Display code with syntax highlighting| B B -.->|how should I do syntax highlighting?

Read info/attributes file| C

Solution: New git option to read attribute files directly

To get rid of this extra step of copying a blob to info/attributes , I added a new git option --attr-source=<tree> whereby a caller can pass in a tree from which Git will read the attributes file directly. This way Git can read the attributes blob directly without a worktree and without having to copy the contents to info/attributes each time it changes.

flowchart TD A[User A] -->|edit HEAD:.gitattributes

git push| B[Gitaly] D[GitLab UI] --> |Display code with syntax highlighting|B B --> |Directly read the HEAD:.gitattributes blob|B

Having this feature in Git allows us to simplify this process a lot. We no longer have to manually copy over the contents to a separate file. Internally, this allows us to delete two RPCs, reducing complexity and improving performance.

Details of this patch series, including discussions can be found here.

3. Bug fix in commit-graph generation numbers

A regression for truncated commit-graph generation numbers is a bug that we have been hitting for specific repositories, corrupting the commit-graph. The commit graph is an important Git optimization that speeds up commit graph walks. Commit graph walks happen whenever Git has to walk through commit history. Any time we display commit history in the UI, for instance, it will trigger a commit graph walk. Keeping these fast is crucial to a snappy browsing experience.

Solution: A patch series to fix the bug

Patrick submitted a patch series to fix the regression for truncated commit-graph generation numbers bug Details of this patch series, including discussions can be found here.

4. Fix for stale lockfiles in git-receive-pack

git-receive-pack(1) is a Git command that handles the server-side of pushes. When git push is run against a GitLab server, Gitaly will handle the ssh or http request and spawn a git-receive-pack(1) process behind the scenes to handle the push.

git-receive-pack(1) will write a lockfile when processing packfiles in order to prevent a race condition where a concurrent garbage-collecting process tries to delete the new packfile that is not yet being referenced by anything.

When the git-receive-pack(1) process dies prematurely for whatever reason, this lockfile was being left around instead of being cleaned up. Busy repositories that received many pushes a day could grow in size quickly due to the accumulation of these lockfiles.

Solution: A patch series to clean up unused lockfiles

Patrick fixed this by submitting a patch series that allows git-receive-pack(1) to clean up its unused lockfiles. This allows GitLab to save space on its servers from having to keep useless lockfiles around.

Details of this patch series, including discussions can be found here.

5. Fixed geometric repacking with alternate object databases

Geometric repacking is a repacking strategy where instead of packing everything into on giant pack each time, several packs are kept around according to a geometric progression based on object size.

This is useful for large and very busy repositories so that housekeeping doesn't have to pack all of its objects into a giant pack each time.

Unfortunately, geometric repacking had various corner case bugs when an alternate object database was involved. At GitLab, we leverage the Git alternates mechanism to save space in the case of forks. A fork of a repository shares most files. Instead of keeping a second copy of all the data, when we create a fork, we can deduplicate this data by having both the source repository, as well as the fork repository share objects by pointing to a third repository. This means that only one copy of a blob needs to be kept around rather than two.

Geometric repacking bugs prevented it from working in an object database that was connected to an alternate object database.

Solution: A patch series

These bugs have been fixed via a patch series from Patrick. This helps us as we improve our implementation of object pools in Gitaly.

Details of this patch series, including discussions can be found here.