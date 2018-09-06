GitLab Code Contributor: Jacopo Beschi

This is the second blog post highlighting GitLab community members who are making code contributions to GitLab. This month, we're featuring Jacopo Beschi, who is based in Italy and is also a member of the Core Team.

How long have you been contributing to GitLab?

I've been contributing since late 2016.

Why and how did you decide to contribute to GitLab?

I was looking for an interesting open source software application mostly written in Ruby to contribute to. After some Googling around, I found GitLab and instantly fell in love with the application and this community.

Which areas of the GitLab product do you contribute to?

I've contributed to multiple areas of GitLab, such as backend, frontend, API, Utility, and Quality which are written in Rails.

I haven’t had a chance to contribute to the Golang part of GitLab, such as GitLab Runner, Gitaly, or GitLab Workhorse.

Can you tell us what you do professionally?

Currently, I work as technical lead for Iubenda, a SaaS provider focused on privacy and cookie policies.

What do you like to do when you're not working?

When I’m not working, I enjoy training in the gym and spending time with my wife and friends.

What advice do you have for others who may be interested in contributing to GitLab?

Don’t be nervous about getting started! This Contributing to GitLab page explains all the steps you need to take in order to be a successful contributor, and I encourage people to start there.

GitLab also has a lot of online documentation that you could search in order to solve most common questions that developers have.

Do you have anything else you’d like to share?

Contributing to GitLab not only enhances your resume but also allows you to get in touch with great people who can help you improve your technical knowledge. In addition, your contribution to GitLab will affect the lives of thousands of developers around the globe!

As Jacopo already suggested, a good place to start is the Contributing to GitLab page, where you can learn how you can contribute to GitLab code, documentation, translation, and UX design.

