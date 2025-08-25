Custom admin roles are now GA

Published on: August 25, 2025
2 min read
GitLab now supports granular permissions in the Admin area, reducing the need for full-privileged administrators.
GitLab is introducing granular permissions for the Admin area in GitLab Self-Managed and GitLab Dedicated instances. These custom admin roles allow organizations to implement the principle of least privilege for their instances while maintaining operational efficiency. Similar to custom roles for groups and projects, custom admin roles provide fine-grained permissions to control access to the Admin area.
These granular admin permissions allow organizations to create purpose-built administrative roles instead of granting complete administrator access to users. Potential use cases include:
This feature represents a critical step in GitLab's broader mission to improve your software supply chain security. As part of this mission, GitLab has also added custom roles for projects and groups and granular permissions for CI/CD job tokens.
For more information on custom admin roles, see custom roles. Additional permissions are planned for future releases. To share feedback, see the custom roles issue.
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.