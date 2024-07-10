Developing GitLab Duo: A roundup of recent Chat enhancements

Published on: July 10, 2024
Discover the latest improvements to GitLab Duo Chat, including a new integration, prompt cancellation, and architectural upgrades.
GitLab is committed to continuously improving GitLab Duo Chat, our AI assistant, to meet the evolving needs of our users. Here are some recent enhancements that will streamline your workflow and boost productivity.
We've reached a significant milestone in the evolution of Chat: the integration of GitLab Duo Vulnerability Explanation. This marks the first feature from our GitLab Duo platform to be integrated into Chat by a team outside of the AI group, showcasing the collaborative spirit and cross-functional capabilities at GitLab.
This integration represents a significant step forward in making Chat an even more powerful and versatile tool for developers, particularly in the realm of security.
We've made significant strides in improving Chat's context awareness, making it more intelligent and helpful in various scenarios.
GitLab Duo Chat always has access to:
It's crucial to understand that Chat does not have unrestricted access to your entire GitLab instance or codebase. It only processes the specific information you provide in your query or what's immediately relevant to your current view in the GitLab UI or IDE.
We're continuously working to expand Chat's contextual awareness to include more types of content, always with a focus on user privacy and data security. This gradual expansion aims to make Chat an even more powerful assistant for your development workflow while maintaining appropriate data access boundaries.
GitLab Duo Chat now has a better understanding of the context you're working in, both in the GitLab UI and IDEs. Here's a breakdown of what Chat is aware of.
In the GitLab UI:
In IDEs:
Additionally, when using slash commands like
/explain,
/refactor, or
/tests in IDEs, Chat has access to the selected code.
GitLab Duo Chat retains the last 50 messages in the chat history. This history expires three days after last use. Closing your browser or IDE will not permanently delete your chat history within this timeframe, but it's important to note that long-term persistence of chat data is not currently supported.
One of the most anticipated features is now available: prompt cancellation. Users can now cancel ongoing prompts in Chat on GitLab.com, giving you more control over your interactions.
This enhancement allows you to stop a response if you've sent a prompt too early or had a change of thought while waiting. It's a small but powerful feature that can save you time and frustration.
To cancel a prompt in GitLab Duo Chat, follow these steps:
What is this issue about?.
Behind the scenes, we've been working on architectural improvements to make GitLab Duo Chat more robust and efficient:
While this change primarily affects the underlying architecture, users may notice:
Check out our introduction to how GitLab Language Server powers Code Suggestions in this video walkthrough:
We're continuously improving GitLab Duo Chat. Here are some highlights:
We look forward to hearing your feedback on these enhancements. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to evolve GitLab Duo Chat.
Find out even more about how we are developing GitLab Duo with our ongoing series.
