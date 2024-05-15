Developing GitLab Duo: AI Impact analytics dashboard measures the ROI of AI

Published on: May 15, 2024
Our blog series continues spotlighting a new feature that provides detailed metrics, such as the Code Suggestions Usage Rate, to help understand the effectiveness of AI investments.
Generative AI marks a monumental shift in the software development industry, making it easier to develop, secure, and operate software. Our new blog series, written by our product and engineering teams, gives you an inside look at how we create, test, and deploy the AI features you need integrated throughout the enterprise. Get to know new capabilities within GitLab Duo and how they will help DevSecOps teams deliver better results for customers.
As organizations adopt GitLab Duo, our suite of AI features to power DevSecOps workflows, business and engineering leaders need real-time visibility into the technology's ROI. Granular usage data, performance improvements, the trade-off between speed, security, and quality, and other productivity metrics are essential to evaluate the effectiveness of AI in software development. That's why we created the AI Impact analytics dashboard for GitLab Duo, available in GitLab 17.0, as a new way to measure the ROI of AI.
Take an interactive tour of the AI Impact analytics dashboard.
To properly evaluate AI's impact on the software development lifecycle, organizations have told us they want to:
AI Impact analytics dashboard features these capabilities and more with customizable visualization, which enables teams to:
In this first release of the AI Impact analytics dashboard, we focus on providing insights and metrics about GitLab Duo Code Suggestions adoption, including:
Looking ahead, we have exciting plans to expand the capabilities of the AI Impact analytics dashboard. Here are some of the highlights:
We're excited about the potential of the AI Impact analytics dashboard to not only demonstrate the real-world business outcomes of AI but also to drive more informed decisions regarding future AI as optimization for the DevSecOps lifecycle. For more information about what is coming next and to share feedback or questions, please visit our AI Impact analytics dashboard epic.
