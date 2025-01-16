DevSecOps + Agentic AI: Now on GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate on AWS

Published on: January 16, 2025
2 min read
Start using AI-powered, DevSecOps-enhanced agents in your AWS GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate instance. Enjoy the benefits of GitLab Duo and Amazon Q in your organization.
We are thrilled to announce the GitLab Duo with Amazon Q offering, previously shared at AWS 2024 re:Invent, is now available in Preview (Beta) for GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate users, at no additional cost. This milestone brings AI agentic experiences to organizations that maintain their own GitLab instance.
Beginning in our 17.8 release, GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate customers can now take advantage of the GitLab Duo with Amazon Q Preview (Beta) capabilities. There are three key experiences you will be able to access:
/q dev quick action to transform requirements into merge-ready code.
/q review for instant, intelligent feedback on code quality and security.
/q transform.
To use these capabilities in your GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate instance:
For more detailed setup information, see our documentation.
This Preview release represents our commitment to bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities to all GitLab Ultimate customers. We're excited to work closely with our customers during this Preview (Beta) period to ensure GitLab Duo with Amazon Q delivers a superior experience. We encourage GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate customers to begin exploring these capabilities and provide feedback. Your input will be invaluable in shaping the future of AI-powered development in GitLab.
GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate customers can begin enabling and configuring GitLab Duo with Amazon Q as outlined in our setup documentation. To learn more about how the Preview (Beta) release can transform your software development, visit our website. Stay tuned for regular updates as we continue to enhance and expand the capabilities of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q.
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.