DevSecOps-as-a-Service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure by Data Intensity

At GitLab, we know that many organizations choose GitLab Self-Managed for the control, customization, and security it provides. However, managing underlying infrastructure can be a significant operational challenge — especially for teams who want to focus on delivering software, not maintaining platforms.

That's why we're excited to work with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Data Intensity, a trusted Oracle managed services provider, to offer a new managed service option, DevSecOps-as-a-Service, that brings together the best of both worlds: the control of GitLab Self-Managed with the operational ease of a fully managed service.

Why GitLab Self-Managed?

GitLab Self-Managed gives you complete ownership of your DevSecOps platform. You control where your data lives, how your instance is configured, and can customize it to meet specific compliance, security, or operational requirements. This level of control is essential for organizations with strict regulatory requirements, data residency needs, or specific integration must-haves.

The challenge for some customers running on GitLab Self-Managed means managing servers, handling upgrades, ensuring high availability, and implementing disaster recovery. All require specialized expertise and dedicated resources.

A managed path to GitLab Self-Managed

Data Intensity's DevSecOps-as-a-Service on OCI removes these operational burdens while preserving the control benefits of GitLab Self-Managed. Instead of building and maintaining infrastructure yourself, you get a standalone GitLab instance managed by Data Intensity's team of experts, running on OCI's high-performance cloud infrastructure.

Here's what's included:

Standalone GitLab instance on OCI infrastructure

24x7 monitoring, alarming, and support

Quarterly patching scheduled during your chosen maintenance windows

Automated backups and disaster recovery protection

Scaling with your organization

Data Intensity’s managed service is designed to grow with your team, offering tiered architectures to match your specific user capacity and recovery requirements:

Feature Standard Premier Premier + User Capacity Up to 1,000 Up to 2,000 Up to 3,000 Performance 20 requests/sec 40 requests/sec 60 requests/sec Availability 99.9% 99.95% 99.99% Recovery (RTO) 48 hours 8 hours 4 hours

For more information, visit Data Intensity’s website to learn more about DevSecOps-as-a-Service.

Why OCI for GitLab?

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) provides a robust foundation for running GitLab Self-Managed, offering a secure, high-performance environment at a significantly lower cost than other hyperscalers. Organizations migrating workloads to OCI commonly realize infrastructure cost reductions of 40-50%, making it easier to fund and scale deployments.

OCI supports a wide range of deployment models, from public cloud regions to specialized environments such as Government and EU Sovereign Clouds, as well as dedicated infrastructure deployed behind your firewall. These options come with consistent pricing, tooling, and operational experience, enabling teams to standardize GitLab deployments across regulated, hybrid, and global environments.

The combination of GitLab's comprehensive DevSecOps platform, OCI's high-performance infrastructure, and Data Intensity's managed services expertise provides a turnkey solution that lets your teams focus on what matters: building great software.

Is this right for your organization?

Consider Data Intensity's DevSecOps-as-a-Service if you:

Want GitLab Self-Managed but need to minimize operational overhead

Require specific compliance, security, or data residency requirements

Need guaranteed SLAs and professional disaster recovery capabilities

Prefer predictable costs and expert management over building in-house infrastructure expertise

Are already using or planning to use OCI for your cloud infrastructure

Prioritize flexibility and control

Want a dedicated instance that’s managed externally but offers the control of a self-managed environment

Getting started

Organizations interested in running GitLab Self-Managed on OCI through Data Intensity's DevSecOps-as-a-Service can contact Data Intensity via the Data Intensity website to discuss specific requirements and begin deployment planning.

Modernizing your DevSecOps doesn't have to be complex. Data Intensity provides optional migration of code repositories and customizations to ensure a smooth transition to OCI.

As GitLab continues expanding our partner ecosystem, solutions like this demonstrate our commitment to giving organizations choice in how they deploy and manage GitLab — whether that's SaaS, self-managed, or managed services through trusted partners.