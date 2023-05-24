Get started with GitLab EKS Fargate Runners in 1 hour and zero code, Iteration 1

Published on: May 24, 2023
16 min read
This detailed tutorial answers the question of how to leverage Amazon's AWS Fargate container technology for GitLab Runners.
Leveraging Amazon's AWS Fargate container technology for GitLab Runners has been a longstanding ask from our customers. This tutorial gets you up and running with the GitLab EKS Fargate Runner combo in less than an hour.
GitLab has a pattern for this task for Fargate runners under AWS Elastic Container Service (ECS). The primary challenge with this solution is that AWS ECS itself does not allow for the overriding of what image is used when calling an ECS task. Therefore, each GitLab Runner manager ignores the gitlab-ci.yml
image: tag and runs on the image preconfigured in the task during deployment of the runner manager. As a result, you'll end up creating runner container images that contain every dependency for all the software built by the runner, or you'll create a lot of runner managers per image — or both.
I have long wondered if Fargate-backed Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) could get around this limitation since, by nature, Kubernetes must be able to run any image given to it.
Nothing takes the joy out of learning faster than a lot of complex setup before being able to get to the point of the exercise. To address this, this tutorial uses four things to dramatically reduce the time and steps required to get from zero to hero.
Although you will be running CLI commands and editing config files, no coding is required in the sense that you won't have to build something complex from scratch and then maintain it yourself.
It works! It can run 2 x 200 (max allowed per job) parallel “Hello, World” jobs on AWS Fargate-backed EKS in about 4 minutes, which demonstrates the unlimited scalability. It can also run a simple Auto DevOps pipeline, which proves out the ability to run a bunch of different containers.
The fact that the entire cluster - including kube-system - is Fargate backed reduces the Kubernetes specific long term SRE work to a much lower value approaching that of ECS Fargate clusters. Later on we discuss that this trade-off has a cost and how it can be reconfigured.
Toolkitting made up of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is frequently referred to as “templates,” and these templates have a reputation of not aging well because there is no active stewardship of the codebase — they are thought of as a one-and-done effort. However, this term does not reflect reality well when the underlying IaC code is actually being product-managed. You can tell if something is being product-managed by using these markers:
As an extensible framework, EKS Blueprints:
When implementing using EKS Blueprints and you come upon a new need, it is important to check if EKS Blueprints already handles that consideration - similarly to how you would look for Ruby Gems, NPM Modules or Python PyPI packages before building functionality from scratch.
All of the above are aspects of how the AWS EKS team is product-managing EKS Blueprints. They deserve a big round of applause because product-managing anything to prevent it from becoming yet another community-maintained shelfware project is a strong commitment that requires tenacity!
Note: If you already have a fully persistent environment setup (like your laptop) with: AWS CLI, kubectl, Terraform, then you can avoid environment rebuilds when AWS CloudShell times out by using that instead.
AWS CloudShell comes with kubectl, Git, and AWS CLI, which are all needed. However, we also need a few other scripts. More information about these scripts can be read in my blog post on AWS CloudShell “Run For Web” Configuration Scripts.
Note: The steps in this section up through the
git clonefrom GitLab step (second clone operation) in the next section can be accomplished by running this:
s=prep-eksblueprint-karpenter.sh ; curl -sSL https://gitlab.com/guided-explorations/aws/aws-cloudshell-configs/-/raw/main/${s} -o /tmp/${s}; chmod +x /tmp/${s}; bash /tmp/${s}*.
curl -sSL https://gitlab.com/guided-explorations/aws/aws-cloudshell-configs/-/raw/main/add-all.sh -o $HOME/add-all.sh; chmod +x $HOME/add-all.sh; bash $HOME/add-all.sh
curl -sSL https://gitlab.com/guided-explorations/aws/aws-cloudshell-configs/-/raw/main/prep-for-terraform.sh -o $HOME/prep-for-terraform.sh; chmod +x $HOME/prep-for-terraform.sh; bash $HOME/prep-for-terraform.sh
Note: If at any time you leave your AWS CloudShell long enough for your session to end, the /terraform directory will be tossed. Simply run the last script above and the first four steps below to make it operable again. This will most likely be necessary when it comes time to teardown the Terraform created AWS resources.
Sometimes your AWS CloudShell credentials may expire with a message like:
Error: Kubernetes cluster unreachable: Get ">CLUSTER URL>": getting credentials: exec: executable aws failed with exit code 255. Simply refresh the entire browser tab where AWS CloudShell is running and you’ll generally have new credentials.
This tutorial uses a specific release of the EKS Blueprint project so that you have the known state at the time of publishing. The project version also cascades into the versions of all the many dependent modules. While it may also work with the latest version, the version at the time of writing was Version 4.29.0.
This tutorial also uses Terraform binary Version 1.4.5.
If, while using AWS CloudShell, you experience this error:
Error: configuring Terraform AWS Provider: no valid credential sources for Terraform AWS Provider found, you will need to refresh your browser to update the cached credentials in the terminal session.
Perform the following commands on the AWS CloudShell session:
git clone https://github.com/aws-ia/terraform-aws-eks-blueprints.git --no-checkout /terraform/terraform-aws-eks-blueprints
cd /terraform/terraform-aws-eks-blueprints/
git reset --hard tags/v4.29.0 #Version pegging to the code that this article was authored with.
git clone https://gitlab.com/guided-explorations/aws/eks-runner-configs/gitlab-runner-eks-fargate.git /terraform/terraform-aws-eks-blueprints/examples/glrunner
Note: Like other EKS Blueprints examples, the GitLab EKS Fargate Runner example references EKS Blueprint modules with a relative directory reference. This is why we are cloning it into a subdirectory of the EKS Blueprints project.
cd /terraform/terraform-aws-eks-blueprints/examples/glrunner
terraform init
Important: If you are using AWS CloudShell and your session times out, the /terraform folder and the installed utilities will be gone. You would have to reproduce the above steps to get the Terraform template in a usable state again. This is most likely to happen when you go to use Terraform to delete the stack after playing with it for some days.
The next few instructions are from: https://github.com/aws-ia/terraform-aws-eks-blueprints/blob/main/examples/karpenter/README.md#user-content-deploy. Note the
-state switch ensures our state is in persistent storage.
terraform apply -target module.vpc -state=$HOME/tfstate/runner.tfstate
terraform apply -target module.eks -state=$HOME/tfstate/runner.tfstate
Note: If you receive “Error: The configmap ”aws-auth” does not exist”, re-run the same command - it will usually update successfully.
terraform apply -state=$HOME/tfstate/runner.tfstate
The previous command will output a kubeconfig command that needs to be run to ensure subsequent kubectl commands work. Run that command. If you are in AWS CloudShell and did not copy the command, this command should work and map to the correct region:
aws eks update-kubeconfig --region $AWS_DEFAULT_REGION --name "glrunner"
If everything was done correctly, you will have an EKS cluster named
karpenter in the CloudShell region web console like this:
And the output of this console command
kubectl get pods -A will look like this:
The output of this console command
kubectl get nodes -A will show the Fargate prefix:
Note: Notice that all the EKS extras (coredns, ebs-cni, and karpenter itself) are also running on Fargate. If you are willing to tolerate some regular Kubernetes nodes, you may be able to save cost by running always-on pods on regular Kubernetes hosts. Since this cluster runs Karpenter, you will not need to manually scale those hosts and EKS makes control plane and node updates easier.
These and other commands are available in the GitLab documentation for GitLab Runner Helm Chart.
Create an empty GitLab project.
Retrieve a GitLab Runner Token from the project. Keep in mind that using a project token is the easiest way to ensure your experiment runs only on the EKS Fargate Runner. Using a group token may cause your job to run on other runners already setup at your company. You can follow “Obtain a token” from the documentation if you need to.
Perform the following commands back in the AWS CloudShell session.
nano runnerregistration.yaml
Paste the following:
gitlabUrl: https://_YOUR_GITLAB_URL_HERE_.com
runnerRegistrationToken: _YOUR_GITLAB_RUNNER_TOKEN_HERE_
concurrent: 200
rbac:
create: true
runners:
tags: eks-fargate
runUntagged: true
imagePullPolicy: if-not-present
envVars:
- name: KUBERNETES_POLL_TIMEOUT
value: 90
Note: Many more settings are discussed in the documentation for the Kubernetes Executor.
Hard Lesson: Using a setting for
concurrent that is lower than our
parallel setting in the GitLab job below results in all kinds of failures due to some job pods having to wait for an execution slot. Since it’s Fargate, there is no savings to keeping it lower and no negative impact to making it the complete parallel amount.
helm repo add gitlab https://charts.gitlab.io
helm repo update gitlab
helm install --namespace gitlab-runner --create-namespace runner1 -f runnerregistration.yaml gitlab/gitlab-runner
eks-fargate
In AWS CloudShell the command
kubectl get pods -n gitlab-runner should produce output similar to this:
And in the GitLab Runner list, it will look similar to this:
The simplest way to test GitLab Runner scaling is using the
parallel: keyword to schedule multiple copies of a job. It can also be used to create a job matrix where not all jobs do the same thing.
One or more GitLab Runner Helm deployments can live in any namespace, so you have many to many mapping flexibility for how you think of runners and their Kubernetes context.
In the GitLab project where you created the runner, use the web IDE to create .gitlab-ci.yml and populate it with the following content:
parallel-fargate-hello-world:
image: public.ecr.aws/docker/library/bash
stage: build
parallel: 200
script:
- echo "Hello Fargate World"
Hard Lesson: After hitting the Docker hub image pull rate limit, I shifted to the same container in the AWS Public Elastic Container Registry (ECR), which has an image pull rate limit of 10 per second for this scenario.
If the job does not automatically start, use the pipeline page to force it to run.
If everything is configured correctly, your final pipeline status panel should look something like this:
These and other commands are available in the GitLab documentation for GitLab Runner Helm Chart.
Additional runners can be added by re-running the install command with a different name for the runner (if using the same token you’ll have two runners in the same group or project):
helm install --namespace gitlab-runner runner2 -f runnerregistration.yaml gitlab/gitlab-runner
200 jobs takes just under 2 minutes.
By setting up a second identical job (with a unique job name), I was able to process 400 total jobs.
Hard Lesson: The runner likes to schedule all jobs in a parallel job on the same runner instance. It does not seem to want to split a large job across multiple runners registered in the same project. So in order to get more than 200 jobs to process, I had to have two registered runners set to
concurrent:200 and two seperate jobs set to
parallel: 200
400 jobs takes just over 3 minutes.
As I tried to scale higher, jobs started to hang. I tried specifically routing jobs to five runners each capable of 300 parallel jobs. I also tried multiple stages and used a hack of
needs [] to get simultaneous execution of jobs in multiple stages.
I was not successful and there could be a wide variety of reasons why — a riddle for a future iteration.
This command can be used to update a runner's settings after editing the Helm values file (including the token to move the runner to another context):
helm upgrade --namespace gitlab-runner -f runnerregistration.yaml runner2 gitlab/gitlab-runner
I found that when I pushed the limits, I would sometimes end up with hung pods until I understood what needed adjusting. Leaving hung Fargate pods will add up to a lot of cash because the pricing assumes very short execution times. This command helps you terminate job pods without accidentally terminating the runner manager pods:
kubectl get pods --all-namespaces --no-headers | awk '{if ($2 ~ "_YOUR_JOB_POD_PREFACE_*") print $2}' | xargs kubectl -n _YOUR_RUNNER_NAMESPACE_ delete pod
Don't forget to replace _YOUR_RUNNER_NAMESPACE_ and _YOUR_JOB_POD_PREFACE_ “_YOUR_JOB_POD_PREFACE_” is the unique preface of ONLY the jobs from a given runner followed by the wildcard star character => *
To uninstall a runner, use:
helm delete --namespace gitlab-runner runner1
image: tag is honored
Technically testing Auto DevOps to prove the
image: tag is honored this isn’t entirely necessary since the above job loads the bash container without the container being specified in any of the runner or infrastructure setup. However, I performed this as a litmus test anyway.
Follow these steps:
The Auto DevOps pipeline should run. If you don’t have a cluster wired up, it will mainly do security scanning, which is sufficient to prove that arbitrary containers can be used by the Fargate-backed GitLab Runner.
EKS Blueprints is not only product-managed, it is also an extensible platform or framework. In the spirit of fully leveraging the extensible product managed EKS Blueprints project, you will always want to check if Blueprints is already instrumented for your scenario before writing code. Additionally, if you must write code, you can consider contributing it as an EKS Blueprint extension so the community can take on some responsibility for maintaining it.
The next few instructions are from https://github.com/aws-ia/terraform-aws-eks-blueprints/blob/main/examples/karpenter/README.md#user-content-destroy.
If you are using AWS CloudShell and the /terraform directory no longer exists, perform these steps to re-prepare AWS CloudShell to perform teardown.
If you are not using AWS CloudShell, skip forward to “Teardown steps”.
curl -sSL https://gitlab.com/guided-explorations/aws/aws-cloudshell-configs/-/raw/main/add-all.sh -o $HOME/add-all.sh; chmod +x $HOME/add-all.sh; bash $HOME/add-all.sh
curl -sSL https://gitlab.com/guided-explorations/aws/aws-cloudshell-configs/-/raw/main/prep-for-terraform.sh -o $HOME/prep-for-terraform.sh; chmod +x $HOME/prep-for-terraform.sh; bash $HOME/prep-for-terraform.sh
git clone https://github.com/aws-ia/terraform-aws-eks-blueprints.git --no-checkout /terraform/terraform-aws-eks-blueprints
cd /terraform/terraform-aws-eks-blueprints/
git reset --hard tags/v4.29.0
git clone https://gitlab.com/guided-explorations/aws/eks-runner-configs/gitlab-runner-eks-fargate.git /terraform/terraform-aws-eks-blueprints/examples/glrunner
Note: The above steps can be accomplished by running this:
s=prep-eksblueprint-karpenter.sh ; curl -sSL https://gitlab.com/guided-explorations/aws/aws-cloudshell-configs/-/raw/main/${s} -o /tmp/${s}; chmod +x /tmp/${s}; bash /tmp/${s}.
cd /terraform/terraform-aws-eks-blueprints/examples/glrunner
terraform init
Follow these teardown steps:
helm delete --namespace gitlab-runner runner1
helm delete --namespace gitlab-runner runner2
terraform destroy -target="module.eks_blueprints_kubernetes_addons" -auto-approve -state=$HOME/tfstate/runner.tfstate
terraform destroy -target="module.eks" -auto-approve -state=$HOME/tfstate/runner.tfstate
terraform destroy -auto-approve -state=$HOME/tfstate/runner.tfstate
This blog is "Iteration 1" precisely because it has not been production load-tested nor specifically cost-engineered. And obviously a “Hello, World” script is not testing much in the way of real work. I really set out to understand if we could run arbitrary containers in a GitLab Fargate setup (and we can) and then got curious about what parallel job scaling might look like with Fargate (and it looks good). The Kubernetes Runner executor has many, many available customizations and it is likely that scaling a production loaded implementation on EKS will reveal the need to tune more of these parameters.
Here are some ideas for further collaborative work on this project:
While GitLab is building the Next Runner Auto-scaling Architecture, Kubernetes refinements are not a part of this architectural initiative.
This tutorial, as well as code for additional examples, will be maintained as open source as a GitLab Alliances Solution and we’d love to have your contributions as you iterate and discover the configurations necessary for your real-world scenarios. This tutorial is in a group wiki and the code will be in the projects under that group here: AWS Guided Explorations for EKS Runner Configurations.
