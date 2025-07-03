Enhance application quality with AI-powered test generation

You know how critical application quality is to your customers and reputation. However, ensuring that quality through comprehensive testing can feel like an uphill battle. You're dealing with time-consuming manual processes, inconsistent test coverage across your team, and those pesky issues that somehow slip through the cracks. It's frustrating when your rating drops because quality assurance becomes a bottleneck rather than a safeguard.

Here's where GitLab Duo with Amazon Q , which delivers agentic AI throughout the software development lifecycle for AWS customers, can help transform your QA process. This AI-powered capability can automatically generate comprehensive unit tests for your code, dramatically accelerating your quality assurance workflow. Instead of spending hours writing tests manually, you can let AI analyze your code and create tests that ensure optimal coverage and consistent quality across your entire application.

How GitLab Duo with Amazon Q works

So how does this work? Let's walk through the process together. When you're working on a new feature, you start by selecting the Java class you've added to your project through a merge request. You simply navigate to your merge request and click on the "Changes" tab to see the new code you've added.

Next, you invoke Amazon Q by entering a quick action command. All you need to do is type /q test in the issue comment box. It's that simple – just a forward slash, the letter "q", and the word "test".

Once you hit enter, Amazon Q springs into action. It analyzes your selected code, understanding its structure, logic, and purpose. The AI examines your class methods, dependencies, and potential edge cases to determine what tests are needed.

Within moments, Amazon Q generates comprehensive unit test coverage for your new class. It creates tests that cover not just the happy path, but also edge cases and error conditions you might have overlooked. The generated tests follow your project's existing patterns and conventions, ensuring they integrate seamlessly with your codebase.

Why use GitLab Duo with Amazon Q?

Here's the bottom line: You started with a critical challenge – maintaining high-quality applications while dealing with time constraints and inconsistent testing practices. GitLab Duo with Amazon Q addresses this by automating the test generation process, ensuring optimal code coverage and consistent testing standards. The result? Issues are detected before deployment, your applications maintain their quality, and you can develop software faster without sacrificing reliability.

Key benefits of this feature:

Significantly reduces time spent writing unit tests

Ensures comprehensive test coverage across your codebase

Maintains consistent testing quality across all team members

Catches issues before they reach production

Accelerates your overall development velocity

Ready to see this game-changing feature in action? Watch how GitLab Duo with Amazon Q can transform your quality assurance process:

Get started with GitLab Duo with Amazon Q today

Want to learn more about GitLab Duo with Amazon Q? Visit the GitLab and AWS partner page for detailed information.

