Enhance application security with GitLab + HackerOne

Published on: April 3, 2025
6 min read
Learn about the GitLab + HackerOne partnership and how to easily implement an integration that improves your organization’s application security posture.
Security can no longer be an afterthought in the development process. Organizations need robust solutions that integrate security throughout the entire software development lifecycle. This is where the partnership between HackerOne and GitLab creates a compelling combination for modern application development teams.
GitLab, the comprehensive, AI-powered DevSecOps platform, and HackerOne, the leading crowd-sourced security platform, have established a partnership that brings together the best of both worlds: GitLab's streamlined DevSecOps workflow and HackerOne's powerful vulnerability management capabilities.
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to enhance developer productivity and your security posture by implementing HackerOne's GitLab integration.
HackerOne's GitLab integration is remarkably straightforward, yet powerful. When security researchers discover vulnerabilities through HackerOne's platform, these findings are automatically converted into GitLab issues. This creates a seamless workflow where:
You can start leveraging the benefits of GitLab and HackerOne by using the integration to track GitLab issues as references on HackerOne. This integration provides bi-directional and seamless data syncing between your HackerOne report and GitLab issues, improving alignment between development and security teams while streamlining security vulnerability processing.
To configure the GitLab integration to sync information between your HackerOne report and your Gitlab issue, follow the instructions provided in HackerOne's GitLab integration documentation, which includes:
Once the integration is in place, you’ll be able to seamlessly sync data bi-directionally between both GitLab and HackerOne. This helps simplify context-switching and allows vulnerabilities to be tracked with ease throughout both systems. The integration allows for the following features:
These features improve alignment between development and security teams and streamlining security vulnerability processing. To learn more on how the integration works, see the integration documentation.
HackerOne provides bug bounty programs or cybersecurity initiatives where rewards are offered for discovering and reporting vulnerabilities in customers’ software systems, websites, or applications. Bug bounty programs help enhance the security of an application by:
GitLab utilizes HackerOne’s bug bounty program, allowing security researchers to report vulnerabilities in GitLab applications or infrastructure. This crowdsourced approach helps GitLab identify and address potential security issues more effectively.
By leveraging HackerOne's platform and the global hacker community, organizations can significantly enhance their security posture, identify vulnerabilities faster, and stay ahead of potential threats.
GitLab provides a complete DevSecOps platform, which enables functionality for the complete software development lifecycle, including security and compliance tools. GitLab supports the following security scanner types:
With GitLab, you can add security scanning by simply applying a template to your CI/CD pipeline definition file. For example, enabling SAST just takes a few lines of code in the
.gitlab-ci.yml:
stage:
- test
include:
- template: Jobs/SAST.gitlab-ci.yml
This will run SAST on the test stage, and auto-detect the languages used in your application. Then, whenever you create a merge request, SAST will detect the vulnerabilities in the diff between the feature branch and the target branch and provide relevant data on each vulnerability to assist with remediation.
The results of the SAST scanner can block code from being merged if security policies are applied. Native GitLab users can be set as approvers, allowing required reviews before merging insecure code. This assures that all vulnerabilities have oversight from the appropriate parties.
HackerOne has integrated GitLab into its operations and development processes in several significant ways, which have led to development process improvements and enhanced scalability and collaboration. These improvements include faster deployments and cross-team planning.
The key benefits of using HackerOne and GitLab together include:
To get started today, visit the integration setup page today.
To learn more about GitLab and HackerOne, and how we can help enhance your security posture, check out the following resources:
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.