Extend GitLab Duo Agent Platform: Connect any tool with MCP

Managing software development often means juggling multiple tools: tracking issues in Jira, writing code in your IDE, and collaborating through GitLab. Context switching between these platforms disrupts focus and slows down delivery.

With GitLab Duo Agent Platform's MCP support, you can now connect Jira or any tool that supports MCP directly to your AI-powered development environment. Query issues, update tickets, and sync your workflow — all through natural language, without ever leaving your IDE.

What you'll learn

In this tutorial, we'll walk you through:

Setting up the Jira/Atlassian OAuth application for secure authentication

for secure authentication Configuring GitLab Duo Agent Platform as an MCP client

as an MCP client Three practical use cases demonstrating real-world workflows

Prerequisites

Before getting started, ensure you have the following:

Requirement Details GitLab instance GitLab 18.8+ with Duo Agent Platform enabled Jira account Jira Cloud instance with admin access to create OAuth applications IDE Visual Studio Code with GitLab Workflow extension installed MCP support MCP support enabled in GitLab

Understanding the architecture

GitLab Duo Agent Platform acts as an MCP client, connecting to the Atlassian MCP server to access your Jira project management data. Atlassian MCP server handles authentication, translates natural language requests into API calls, and returns structured data back to GitLab Duo Agent Platform — all while maintaining security and audit controls.

Part 1: Configure Jira OAuth application

To securely connect GitLab Duo Agent Platform to your Jira instance, you'll need to create an OAuth 2.0 application in the Atlassian Developer Console. This grants to GitLab the MCP server authorized access to your Jira data.

Setup steps

If you prefer to configure manually, follow these steps:

Navigate to the Atlassian Developer Console Go to developer.atlassian.com/console/myapps

Sign in with your Atlassian account Create a new OAuth 2.0 app Click Create → OAuth 2.0 integration

→ Enter a name (e.g., "gitlab-dap-mcp")

Accept the terms and click Create Configure permissions Navigate to Permissions in the left sidebar.

in the left sidebar. Add Jira API and configure the following scopes: read:jira-work — Read issues, projects, and boards write:jira-work — Create and update issues read:jira-user — Read user information

and configure the following scopes: Set up authorization Go to Authorization in the left sidebar

in the left sidebar Add a callback URL for your environment ( https://gitlab.com/oauth/callback )

) Save your changes Retrieve credentials Navigate to Settings

Copy your Client ID and Client Secret

and Store these securely — you'll need them for the MCP configuration

Interactive walkthrough: Jira OAuth setup

Click on the image below to get started.

Part 2: Configure GitLab Duo Agent Platform MCP client

With your OAuth credentials ready, you can now configure GitLab Duo Agent Platform to connect to the Atlassian MCP server.

Create your MCP configuration file

Create the MCP configuration file in your GitLab project at .gitlab/duo/mcp.json :

Copy { "mcpServers" : { "atlassian" : { "type" : "http" , "url" : "https://mcp.atlassian.com/v1/mcp" , "auth" : { "type" : "oauth2" , "clientId" : "YOUR_CLIENT_ID" , "clientSecret" : "YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET" , "authorizationUrl" : "https://auth.atlassian.com/oauth/authorize" , "tokenUrl" : "https://auth.atlassian.com/oauth/token" }, "approvedTools" : true } } }

Replace YOUR_CLIENT_ID and YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET with the credentials you generated in Part 1.

Enable MCP in GitLab

Navigate to your Group Settings → GitLab Duo → Configuration Make sure “Allow external MCP tools” is checked

Verify the connection

Open your project in VS Code and ask in GitLab Duo Agent Platform chat:

Copy What MCP tools do you have access to?

Then

Copy Test the MCP JIRA configuration in this project

At this point you'll be redirected from the IDE to the MCP Atlassian website to approve access:

Verify with the MCP Dashboard

GitLab also provides a built-in MCP Dashboard directly in your IDE for this.

In VS Code or VSCodium, open the Command Palette ( Cmd+Shift+P on macOS, Ctrl+Shift+P on Windows/Linux) and search for "GitLab: Show MCP Dashboard". The dashboard opens in a new editor tab and gives you:

Connection status for each configured MCP server

for each configured MCP server Available tools exposed by the server (e.g., jira_get_issue , jira_create_issue )

exposed by the server (e.g., , ) Server logs so you can see exactly which tools are being called in real time

Interactive walkthrough: Testing MCP

Part 3: Use cases in action

Now that your integration is configured, let's explore three practical workflows that demonstrate the power of connecting Jira to GitLab Duo Agent Platform.

Planning assistant

Scenario: You're preparing for sprint planning and need to quickly assess the backlog, understand priorities, and identify blockers.

This demo shows you how to:

Query the backlog

Identify unassigned high-priority issues

Get AI-powered sprint recommendations

Example prompts

Try these prompts in GitLab Duo Agent Platform Chat:

Copy List all the unassigned issues in JIRA for project GITLAB

Copy Suggest the two top issues to prioritize and summarize them. Assign them to me.

Interactive walkthrough: Project planning

Issue triage and creation from code

Scenario: While reviewing code, you discover a bug and want to create a Jira issue with relevant context — without leaving your IDE.

This demo walks you through:

Identifying a bug while coding

Creating a detailed Jira issue via natural language

Auto-populating issue fields with code context

Linking the issue to your current branch

Example prompts

Copy Search in JIRA for a bug related to: Null pointer exception in PaymentService.processRefund(). If it does not exist create it with all the context needed from the code. Find possible blockers that this bug may cause.

Copy Create a new branch called issue-gitlab-18, checkout, and link it to the issue we just created. Assign the JIRA issue to me and mark it as in-progress.

Interactive walkthrough: Bug review and task automation

Cross-system incident investigation

Scenario: A production incident occurs, and you need to correlate information from Jira (incident ticket), GitLab Project Management, your codebase, and merge requests to identify the root cause.

This demo demonstrates:

Fetching incident details from Jira

Correlating with recent merge requests in GitLab

Identifying potentially related code changes

Generating an incident timeline

Design a remediation plan and create it as a work item in GitLab

Example prompts

Copy "We have a production incident INC-1 about checkout failures. Can you help me investigate with all available context?"

Copy Create a timeline of events for incident INC-1 including related Jira issues and recent deployments

Copy Propose a remediation plan

Interactive walkthrough: Cross-system troubleshooting and remediation

Troubleshooting

These are some common setup issues and quick fixes:

Issue Solution "MCP server not found" Verify the mcp.json file is in the correct location and properly formatted "Authentication failed" Re-check your OAuth credentials and ensure scopes are correctly configured in Atlassian "No Jira tools available" Restart VS Code after updating mcp.json and ensure MCP is enabled in GitLab "Connection timeout" Check your network connectivity to mcp.atlassian.com



For detailed troubleshooting, see the GitLab MCP clients documentation.

Security considerations

When integrating Jira with GitLab Duo Agent Platform:

OAuth tokens — Make sure credentials remain secure

— Make sure credentials remain secure Principle of least privilege — Only grant the minimum required Jira scopes

— Only grant the minimum required Jira scopes Token rotation — Regularly rotate your OAuth credentials as part of security hygiene

Summary

Connecting GitLab Duo Agent Platform to different tools through MCP transforms how you interact with your development lifecycle. In this article, you have learned how to:

Query issues naturally — Ask questions about your backlog, sprints, and incidents in natural language.

— Ask questions about your backlog, sprints, and incidents in natural language. Create and update issues on all your DevSecOps environment — File bugs and update tickets without leaving your IDE.

— File bugs and update tickets without leaving your IDE. Correlate across systems — Combine Jira data with GitLab project management, merge requests, and pipelines for complete visibility.

— Combine Jira data with GitLab project management, merge requests, and pipelines for complete visibility. Reduce context switching — Keep your focus on code while staying connected to project management.

This integration exemplifies the power of MCP: standardized, secure access to your tools through AI, enabling developers to work more efficiently without sacrificing governance or security.

