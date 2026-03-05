Published on: March 5, 2026

Extend GitLab Duo Agent Platform: Connect any tool with MCP

Learn how to connect external tools to GitLab Duo Agent Platform using MCP. Step-by-step setup with three practical workflow demos.

Managing software development often means juggling multiple tools: tracking issues in Jira, writing code in your IDE, and collaborating through GitLab. Context switching between these platforms disrupts focus and slows down delivery.

With GitLab Duo Agent Platform's MCP support, you can now connect Jira or any tool that supports MCP directly to your AI-powered development environment. Query issues, update tickets, and sync your workflow — all through natural language, without ever leaving your IDE.

What you'll learn

In this tutorial, we'll walk you through:

  • Setting up the Jira/Atlassian OAuth application for secure authentication
  • Configuring GitLab Duo Agent Platform as an MCP client
  • Three practical use cases demonstrating real-world workflows

Prerequisites

Before getting started, ensure you have the following:

RequirementDetails
GitLab instanceGitLab 18.8+ with Duo Agent Platform enabled
Jira accountJira Cloud instance with admin access to create OAuth applications
IDEVisual Studio Code with GitLab Workflow extension installed
MCP supportMCP support enabled in GitLab

Understanding the architecture

GitLab Duo Agent Platform acts as an MCP client, connecting to the Atlassian MCP server to access your Jira project management data. Atlassian MCP server handles authentication, translates natural language requests into API calls, and returns structured data back to GitLab Duo Agent Platform — all while maintaining security and audit controls.

Part 1: Configure Jira OAuth application

To securely connect GitLab Duo Agent Platform to your Jira instance, you'll need to create an OAuth 2.0 application in the Atlassian Developer Console. This grants to GitLab the MCP server authorized access to your Jira data.

Setup steps

If you prefer to configure manually, follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to the Atlassian Developer Console
  2. Create a new OAuth 2.0 app
    • Click CreateOAuth 2.0 integration
    • Enter a name (e.g., "gitlab-dap-mcp")
    • Accept the terms and click Create
  3. Configure permissions
    • Navigate to Permissions in the left sidebar.
    • Add Jira API and configure the following scopes:
      • read:jira-work — Read issues, projects, and boards
      • write:jira-work — Create and update issues
      • read:jira-user — Read user information
  4. Set up authorization
    • Go to Authorization in the left sidebar
    • Add a callback URL for your environment (https://gitlab.com/oauth/callback)
    • Save your changes
  5. Retrieve credentials
    • Navigate to Settings
    • Copy your Client ID and Client Secret
    • Store these securely — you'll need them for the MCP configuration

Interactive walkthrough: Jira OAuth setup

Click on the image below to get started.

Jira OAuth setup tour

Part 2: Configure GitLab Duo Agent Platform MCP client

With your OAuth credentials ready, you can now configure GitLab Duo Agent Platform to connect to the Atlassian MCP server.

Create your MCP configuration file

Create the MCP configuration file in your GitLab project at .gitlab/duo/mcp.json:

      {
  "mcpServers": {
    "atlassian": {
      "type": "http",
      "url": "https://mcp.atlassian.com/v1/mcp",
      "auth": {
        "type": "oauth2",
        "clientId": "YOUR_CLIENT_ID",
        "clientSecret": "YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET",
        "authorizationUrl": "https://auth.atlassian.com/oauth/authorize",
        "tokenUrl": "https://auth.atlassian.com/oauth/token"
      },
      "approvedTools": true
    }
  }
}

Replace YOUR_CLIENT_ID and YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET with the credentials you generated in Part 1.

Enable MCP in GitLab

  1. Navigate to your Group SettingsGitLab DuoConfiguration
  2. Make sure “Allow external MCP tools” is checked

Verify the connection

Open your project in VS Code and ask in GitLab Duo Agent Platform chat:

      What MCP tools do you have access to?

Then

      Test the MCP JIRA configuration in this project

At this point you'll be redirected from the IDE to the MCP Atlassian website to approve access:

Redirect to MCP Atlassian websiteRedirect to MCP Atlassian website



Approve accessApprove access



Select your JIRA instance and approveSelect your JIRA instance and approve



Success!Success!



Verify with the MCP Dashboard

GitLab also provides a built-in MCP Dashboard directly in your IDE for this.

In VS Code or VSCodium, open the Command Palette (Cmd+Shift+P on macOS, Ctrl+Shift+P on Windows/Linux) and search for "GitLab: Show MCP Dashboard". The dashboard opens in a new editor tab and gives you:

  • Connection status for each configured MCP server
  • Available tools exposed by the server (e.g., jira_get_issue, jira_create_issue)
  • Server logs so you can see exactly which tools are being called in real time

MCP servers dashboard and statusMCP servers dashboard and status



Server details and permissionsServer details and permissions



MCP Server logsMCP Server logs



Interactive walkthrough: Testing MCP

Part 3: Use cases in action

Now that your integration is configured, let's explore three practical workflows that demonstrate the power of connecting Jira to GitLab Duo Agent Platform.

Planning assistant

Scenario: You're preparing for sprint planning and need to quickly assess the backlog, understand priorities, and identify blockers.

This demo shows you how to:

  • Query the backlog
  • Identify unassigned high-priority issues
  • Get AI-powered sprint recommendations

Example prompts

Try these prompts in GitLab Duo Agent Platform Chat:

      List all the unassigned issues in JIRA for project GITLAB

    
      Suggest the two top issues to prioritize and summarize them. Assign them to me.

Interactive walkthrough: Project planning

Issue triage and creation from code

Scenario: While reviewing code, you discover a bug and want to create a Jira issue with relevant context — without leaving your IDE.

This demo walks you through:

  • Identifying a bug while coding
  • Creating a detailed Jira issue via natural language
  • Auto-populating issue fields with code context
  • Linking the issue to your current branch

Example prompts

      Search in JIRA for a bug related to: Null pointer exception in PaymentService.processRefund().
If it does not exist create it with all the context needed from the code. Find possible blockers that this bug may cause.

    
      Create a new branch called issue-gitlab-18, checkout, and link it to the issue we just created. Assign the JIRA issue to me and mark it as in-progress.

Interactive walkthrough: Bug review and task automation

Cross-system incident investigation

Scenario: A production incident occurs, and you need to correlate information from Jira (incident ticket), GitLab Project Management, your codebase, and merge requests to identify the root cause.

This demo demonstrates:

  • Fetching incident details from Jira
  • Correlating with recent merge requests in GitLab
  • Identifying potentially related code changes
  • Generating an incident timeline
  • Design a remediation plan and create it as a work item in GitLab

Example prompts

      "We have a production incident INC-1 about checkout failures. Can you help me investigate with all available context?"

    
      Create a timeline of events for incident INC-1 including related Jira issues and recent deployments

    
      Propose a remediation plan

Interactive walkthrough: Cross-system troubleshooting and remediation

Troubleshooting

These are some common setup issues and quick fixes:

IssueSolution
"MCP server not found"Verify the mcp.json file is in the correct location and properly formatted
"Authentication failed"Re-check your OAuth credentials and ensure scopes are correctly configured in Atlassian
"No Jira tools available"Restart VS Code after updating mcp.json and ensure MCP is enabled in GitLab
"Connection timeout"Check your network connectivity to mcp.atlassian.com


For detailed troubleshooting, see the GitLab MCP clients documentation.

Security considerations

When integrating Jira with GitLab Duo Agent Platform:

  • OAuth tokens — Make sure credentials remain secure
  • Principle of least privilege — Only grant the minimum required Jira scopes
  • Token rotation — Regularly rotate your OAuth credentials as part of security hygiene

Summary

Connecting GitLab Duo Agent Platform to different tools through MCP transforms how you interact with your development lifecycle. In this article, you have learned how to:

  • Query issues naturally — Ask questions about your backlog, sprints, and incidents in natural language.
  • Create and update issues on all your DevSecOps environment — File bugs and update tickets without leaving your IDE.
  • Correlate across systems — Combine Jira data with GitLab project management, merge requests, and pipelines for complete visibility.
  • Reduce context switching — Keep your focus on code while staying connected to project management.

This integration exemplifies the power of MCP: standardized, secure access to your tools through AI, enabling developers to work more efficiently without sacrificing governance or security.

