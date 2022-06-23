External PostgreSQL 12 and 13 servers should be upgraded to the latest minor version

Published on: June 23, 2022
1 min read
External PostgreSQL 12.7- and 13.3- servers used with GitLab should be upgraded to the latest minor version.
A bug in certain versions of PostgreSQL, called the
use-after-free bug, can cause segmentation faults. If you are affected, you should upgrade. The affected PostgreSQL versions are:
Which versions of GitLab could be affected?
We strongly recommend all instances using an affected PostgreSQL version to upgrade to the latest minor version for PostgreSQL version 12 or 13.
For more detailed information, review our issue on this problem.
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.