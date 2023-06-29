What to know about a fake job scam impersonating GitLab

The GitLab Security Incident Response Team (SIRT) is aware of a fake job scam targeting job seekers by impersonating the GitLab name and GitLab team member names. Scammers have been observed requesting job seekers pay thousands of dollars for “technology equipment” after job seekers completed an in-depth, fake job application interview process.

To help ensure you’re safe and secure, see the recommendations below in the section titled, "How to protect yourself."

Fake GitLab jobs: Warning signs

As of the time of this blog post, scammers have been posting fake GitLab jobs and have been subsequently following up with victims, using the following patterns.

Initial communications

Scammers are sending job seekers text messages claiming to be a GitLab recruiter.

The scammers then send the job seeker a Microsoft Teams meeting link for the fake interview. GitLab recruiters do not initially contact candidates via text message. Also, GitLab recruiters only use Zoom for video conferencing.



Interviews and continued communication

Once on Microsoft Teams, the scammer requests the job seeker join a voice- or chat-only interview.

Scammers were observed contacting job seekers from Outlook email accounts following the pattern: [email protected]. Email addresses from GitLab team members end in @gitlab.com.

Scammers used a “gitlabinc.com” domain in email signatures. That domain is not owned or affiliated with GitLab.

Fake job offer and onboarding steps

Scammers requested job seekers create a Gmail email address with the pattern of [email protected]. GitLab assigns new team members official email addresses and do not request that new team members create their own.

Scammers sent poorly formatted letters of employment, benefits overviews, and background checks.

The fake benefits overview document describes "efg&m" as the program administrator for GitLab benefits. GitLab does not use "efg&m" for benefits management.

The fake background check document requests full personal information, including a U.S. Social Security number. GitLab does not request details such as a Social Security number via email.



Request for money

In at least one case, scammers ultimately requested USD $11,000 from a job seeker for “start-up equipment," including a MacBook Pro. GitLab follows a published technology purchasing process, as outlined in our handbook, and won’t ask you to pay for technology equipment up front.



How to protect yourself

Job seekers should refer to GitLab’s Candidate Handbook page to understand the GitLab job application and interviewing process.

If you think you may be a victim of a fake job scam impersonating GitLab, there are a number of ways to protect yourself, and ensure that the proper authorities are aware. It is a good idea to check for signs of identity theft or any other signs of potential theft. The Los Angeles Times has a great article describing how to avoid job scams, with useful links describing how to check for potential identity theft and report job scams, alert the FTC, and more.

Online employment scam resource