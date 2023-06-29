What to know about a fake job scam impersonating GitLab

Published on: June 29, 2023
3 min read
GitLab Security is aware of a fake GitLab job scam, ultimately requesting job seekers pay thousands of dollars for 'technology equipment.' Here's how to spot it.
The GitLab Security Incident Response Team (SIRT) is aware of a fake job scam targeting job seekers by impersonating the GitLab name and GitLab team member names. Scammers have been observed requesting job seekers pay thousands of dollars for “technology equipment” after job seekers completed an in-depth, fake job application interview process.
To help ensure you’re safe and secure, see the recommendations below in the section titled, "How to protect yourself."
As of the time of this blog post, scammers have been posting fake GitLab jobs and have been subsequently following up with victims, using the following patterns.
Job seekers should refer to GitLab’s Candidate Handbook page to understand the GitLab job application and interviewing process.
If you think you may be a victim of a fake job scam impersonating GitLab, there are a number of ways to protect yourself, and ensure that the proper authorities are aware. It is a good idea to check for signs of identity theft or any other signs of potential theft. The Los Angeles Times has a great article describing how to avoid job scams, with useful links describing how to check for potential identity theft and report job scams, alert the FTC, and more.
