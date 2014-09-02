Feature Highlight: Branded login in GitLab Enterprise Edition

Published on September 2, 2014
1 min read
In GitLab Enterprise edition, you can easily customize the login page of your GitLab server.
By default, Enterprise Edition page shows GitLab logo and description
Navigate to the admin area and go to the Appearance page.
Fill in the required details like Title, Description and upload the company logo.
After saving the page, your GitLab login page will show your logo and text!
