tanukilifecycle.png A guide to the high-impact breaking changes in GitLab 17.0 Find, assess, and mitigate the impact of deprecations and breaking changes in this year’s major release.
GitLab-Google Cloud integrations now in public beta The multiple integrations streamline authentication, automate CI/CD, and reduce context switching across GitLab and Google Cloud.
Top 10 GitLab workflow hacks you need to know A GitLab product manager shares her favorite tricks to navigate quickly and efficiently around the GitLab DevSecOps Platform and to boost team collaboration.
Integrate external security scanners into your DevSecOps workflow Learn how to bring Snyk scan results into the merge request widget by parsing JSON artifacts and leveraging the SARIF file format.

DevSecOps roadmap - cover

How to successfully deliver your software development roadmap

Here are three common blockers and how to overcome them to fully realize the ROI of a DevSecOps platform investment.

DevSecOps Platform building-gitlab-with-gitlab-no-type.png

Building GitLab with GitLab: Expanding our security certification portfolio

Learn how the Security Compliance team uses the Agile planning and security features in the GitLab DevSecOps Platform to manage the certification process.

AI/ML duo chat cover image

10 best practices for using AI-powered GitLab Duo Chat

Explore tips and tricks for integrating GitLab Duo Chat into your AI-powered DevSecOps workflows. Plus, expert advice on how to refine chat prompts for the best results.

How to put generative AI to work in your DevSecOps environment

Understand and resolve vulnerabilities with AI-powered GitLab Duo

Careers ideaabstract.jpg

Shadow programs give employees a peek into leadership roles

Shadow programs are a great resource if you’re looking to explore new roles, expand your skill set, or learn how decisions are made.

The future of DevOps education needs to include security

Learn Python with Pj! Part 5 - Build a hashtag tracker with the Twitter API

Company gitlabflatlogomap.png

Our Privacy Policy has been updated

Our updated Privacy Policy clarifies our existing data processing activities.

Rate limitations for unauthorized users of the Projects List API

Community forks: A new, easier way to contribute to GitLab

Culture connections - cover image

Developer Relations at GitLab: What we've learned since our start

DevRel is key to success for many tech companies. Find out how GitLab's DevRel program has evolved to stay aligned with the industry and our customers.

Visualizing 11 years of GitLab contributions

The many routes to a tech career

DevOps collaboration - hands - cover

Southwest looking to help developers take flight

Learn how the airline's DevOps teams are dramatically increasing their ability to detect and resolve problems with GitLab.

How to migrate from Bamboo to GitLab CI/CD

Git 2.41 release - Here are five of our contributions in detail

DevOps Platform agile.png

Tips for a successful Jira to GitLab migration

If you are considering a migration to GitLab for Agile planning, this blog is for you! Learn some tips to help in your transition.

5 reasons to simplify your agile planning tool configuration with GitLab

GitLab's 3 steps to optimizing software value streams

How Carrefour and Thales are evolving their CI/CD platforms

How DevOps and platform engineering turbocharge efficiency

DevSecOps Platform lightvisibility.png

Top 10 GitLab workflow hacks you need to know

A GitLab product manager shares her favorite tricks to navigate quickly and efficiently around the GitLab DevSecOps Platform and to boost team collaboration.

Building GitLab with GitLab: Expanding our security certification portfolio

GitLab 16.10 Release

Engineering cluster - cover

Refactoring a CI/CD template to a CI/CD component

CI/CD components are the next generation of CI/CD templates, enhancing pipeline creation and maintenance. Learn how to transition from templates to components.

Revisiting the variables management workflow

How to translate Bamboo agent capabilities to GitLab Runner tags

Insights navigation.jpeg

How we overhauled GitLab navigation

Users weren't getting what they needed from our navigation. Here are the steps we took to turn that experience around.

Beautifying our UI: Giving GitLab build features a fresh look

4 best practices leading orgs to release software faster

News GitLab-Google - cover

GitLab-Google Cloud integrations now in public beta

The multiple integrations streamline authentication, automate CI/CD, and reduce context switching across GitLab and Google Cloud.

Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities

The continued support of FluxCD at GitLab

Open Source code - cover

GitLab's contributions to Git 2.44.0

Find out the topics that GitLab’s Git team – as well as the wider community – contributed to the latest Git release, including fast scripted rebases via git-replay.

Pair GitLab and The Good Docs Project template to improve release notes

The contributions we made to the Git 2.43 release

Registration Features program expands by 16 free features

GitLab 16.8 Release

Important information regarding xz-utils (CVE-2024-3094)

GitLab Security Release: 16.10.1, 16.9.3, 16.8.5