The free period of CI/CD for GitHub is ending soon

CI/CD for GitHub is a feature that lets you use any Git-based repository as a host in combination with GitLab CI/CD regardless of where your source code lives – GitHub, Bitbucket, or any other Git server. To introduce this feature to the large number of users with private repos hosted on GitHub.com, we made it available to users free of charge for a limited time only.

We then extended the free period for an additional limited time. We’ve set the final end date for this free period for March 22, 2020.

If you wish to continue using CI/CD for private external repositories past March 22, 2020, you will need to upgrade your plan to at least a Silver plan.

Of course, you always have the option of migrating your project to GitLab.com. As part of our commitment to our value of transparency and open source, all public repositories on GitLab.com get all of the features in our top-tier Gold plan for free. If your repo on GitHub.com is public, then it gets mirrored to GitLab.com as a public repo and you have access to CI/CD capabilities.

Note: If you are only using repository mirroring without CI/CD then you only need a Bronze plan to continue using this functionality.

So, what exactly does this mean for you?

The ability to mirror private external repositories and run CI/CD on them will no longer be available as of March 22, 2020, unless the repositories have been made public or you have upgraded to an eligible GitLab plan.

Since GitLab Pages can only be published through GitLab CI, users who were using a GitHub repository with private projects and haven't upgraded to an eligible GitLab plan will be unable to have private pages.

We've designed this process to be a smooth transition for our users. If you have any additional questions about the change, or how this impacts you and your teams, please don’t hesitate to reach out:

For general questions or pricing inquiries, please contact our Sales team .

. For technical questions or concerns, please review our Support options.

