Google's Gemini 4 Neon is now available on GitLab Duo Agent Platform, offering engineers a versatile model for agentic work, with particular strength in coding.

Gemini 4 Neon is the latest addition to a growing Gemini 4 lineup on GitLab Duo Agent Platform, joining Argon, Hydrogen, and Carbon. Each model brings its own balance of speed, reasoning, and cost, giving your team a broad selection of Gemini models to power everything from quick fixes to large, cross-codebase refactors.

Neon handles the mix of tasks an agent takes on in a day, such as planning an issue, reading a long spec, answering questions about a codebase in Agentic Chat, and then making the change. It performs best on agentic coding, where an agent has to read, run, and edit its way to a change ready for review.

Carry complex coding work through to a merge request

On GitLab's software engineering benchmark, Neon completed 100% of tasks, returning a merge request each time, and resolved 76.7% of those tasks, with changes that passed the benchmark's tests.

Neon executes well on tasks that take many steps and require judgement before they're ready for review. That makes this model a good choice for changes that reach across a codebase, like a feature that needs a new option carried from configuration through to the UI, a bug whose fix spans several modules, or a refactor that has to land in every package that depends on it. Your engineers can hand off that work and come back to a merge request they can review.

Choose your model across the Gemini 4 lineup

Across the Gemini 4 models in GitLab, your team has a range of strengths to draw on.

Neon balances reasoning and efficiency, and does especially well carrying out coding changes that touch multiple files.

Hydrogen, Google’s model for everyday use, keeps high-volume, routine work fast and economical.

Carbon takes on the most difficult long-horizon projects, where extra reasoning is worth the cost.

Argon works through long-running jobs methodically and pauses for confirmation before carrying out anything irreversible.

Running everyday work on Hydrogen and saving Neon for work that takes sustained coding effort helps your GitLab Credits go further. Your admins can assign a different model to different features in GitLab Duo Agent Platform, and change them as often as needed. The same context, policy checks, and audit trail apply to every model, so your team can adopt new ones with your guardrails intact.

Bring Neon into your workflow

Try Gemini 4 Neon in GitLab Duo Agent Platform on your next feature, fix, or refactor. Like all models on GitLab, Gemini 4 Neon runs on GitLab Credits.

New to GitLab Duo Agent Platform? Start a free trial to explore it, and add GitLab Credits when you’re ready to use premium models like Neon and Carbon. Already a GitLab Premium or Ultimate subscriber? Turn on Duo Agent Platform and use the GitLab Credits included with your subscription.