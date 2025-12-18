GitLab 18.7 delivers development, operations, and security capabilities that strengthen control, improve consistency, and build confidence as teams integrate AI further into their workflows. These improvements arrive as GitLab approaches a major milestone: the general availability (GA) of GitLab Duo Agent Platform, planned for our 18.8 release in January 2026.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform's GA is designed to introduce a unified, governed way for organizations to orchestrate agentic AI across their software lifecycle. With foundational agents, custom agents, and automated flows working together inside GitLab, teams will be able to adopt agentic workflows that help accelerate work while staying aligned to organizational standards. At GA, we also plan to include expanded AI Catalog functionality, stronger administrative controls, reliability enhancements, and a flexible usage-based billing model designed to provide flexibility for agentic AI usage across many roles and projects.

The 18.7 release adds important building blocks to support GitLab Duo Agent Platform’s upcoming GA. New automation features, stronger governance controls, and enhancements across security and pipeline authoring help teams streamline their work and lay the groundwork for an even more reliable agentic experience in 18.8 and beyond.

On February 10, 2026, we will host a global launch event that brings our vision of GitLab as the intelligent orchestration platform to life, where software teams and their AI agents stay in flow. You will hear how customers are tackling the AI paradox in software delivery, see intelligent orchestration in action across DevSecOps workflows, and get a jump start on what this next chapter means for your own modernization journey. Reserve your spot to see how GitLab’s next chapter comes together.

Here's what is new in 18.7:

GitLab Duo Agent Platform

As more teams bring AI into their development and security workflows, GitLab continues to focus on making adoption powerful and predictable. The updates in 18.7 strengthen the foundation for guided, governed AI experiences that will become fully realized when GitLab Duo Agent Platform reaches GA, as planned for 18.8.

Custom Flows

Custom Flows introduce a new way for teams to automate multistep workflows using YAML-defined sequences that orchestrate agents to complete repetitive development tasks. Custom Flows help eliminate manual effort for scenarios that follow predictable patterns — such as diagnosing and fixing failed pipelines, updating dependencies, or running policy checks when reviewers are assigned. Instead of handling these tasks interactively, teams can define flows that automatically trigger from GitLab events like mentions and assignments. This capability supports developers who want tailored automations for their own projects, as well as administrators who need consistent, organization-wide workflows for compliance and operational efficiency.

SAST False Positive Detection Flow

AI-powered false positive management for Static Application Security Testing (SAST) works to introduce a faster, more accurate way for teams to assess and act on potential false positives. GitLab now uses AI to help identify which findings may be false positives earlier in the review process, reducing the time developers and security teams spend triaging noise. Users can see an overview of how many vulnerabilities may warrant review, track their analysis progress, and dismiss false positives directly from the vulnerability report. Once dismissed, these findings stay dismissed across future pipelines and continue to reflect the correct dismissed status in merge request widgets. This assists with a consistent and reliable signal as code evolves and helps teams focus on real risks, streamline remediation, and cut down on unnecessary security review cycles.

Custom Agent Versioning

Custom Agent Versioning gives teams control over which version of an AI Catalog agent or flow they use in their projects. Instead of automatically inheriting updates from the creator, GitLab now pins each project to the exact version of the agent and flow enabled for the team. This helps prevent breaking changes, security risks, and workflow disruptions, especially in production pipelines or security-sensitive environments. Teams can upgrade when they choose, test new versions in staging before promoting them, and clearly see which version is running to avoid confusion. It also enables safer customization by letting users fork an agent at a specific version and evolve it independently. The result is a more predictable, stable, and secure way to adopt custom agents across development and CI/CD workflows.

New Settings for Foundational Agents

Admins now have the ability to turn foundational agents on or off, giving teams greater control over how AI is used across their organization. With this update, admins can enable or disable these agents at the instance or group level, choose default availability, and control how new agents are introduced while still providing access to the core agent. The result is more flexible AI adoption with the governance, consistency, and control enterprise teams need.

Data Analyst Agent

The Data Analyst Agent gives teams a simple way to explore GitLab data using natural language, automatically generating GitLab Query Language (GLQL) queries, retrieving relevant information, and presenting clear insights without requiring dashboards or manual query writing. Users can analyze work volume, understand team activity, identify development trends, monitor issue and merge request status, and quickly discover work items by labels, authors, milestones, or other criteria. It also creates reusable GLQL queries that can be embedded anywhere GitLab Flavored Markdown is supported, making it easier to share findings and answer everyday questions about project activity directly within GitLab.

Core DevOps

Innovations with GitLab Duo Agent Platform are most effective when the underlying DevOps experience is equally streamlined and dependable. The improvements in 18.7 to core GitLab workflows help ensure that automation, pipelines, and reusable components operate with highest levels of clarity and consistency.

Dynamic Input Selection in GitLab Pipelines

Dynamic Input Selection in GitLab Pipelines introduces a more intuitive way to trigger pipelines through dynamic, cascading dropdown fields in the GitLab UI. This allows cross-functional teams to run pipelines without editing YAML or relying on developers, while ensuring that only valid, context-aware options are shown as they make selections. The feature supports complex workflows, assists with reducing misconfigured runs, and removes a key blocker for teams migrating from Jenkins Active Choice, helping organizations standardize their CI/CD processes entirely on GitLab.

CI/CD Catalog Publication Guardrails

Administrators of GitLab Self-Managed and GitLab Dedicated can now control which projects are allowed to publish components to the CI/CD Catalog. This new setting helps organizations maintain a curated, trusted ecosystem by ensuring only approved sources can add components. It strengthens governance for enterprise customers who want to preserve control over their CI/CD landscape while still enabling teams to discover and reuse sanctioned components.

Platform Security

As automation and pipeline workflows become more efficient, it remains essential that teams maintain strong visibility and control over how code changes meet organizational standards. The Platform Security update in 18.7 reinforces this balance by giving teams a more flexible way to introduce and refine policy guidance without interrupting delivery.

Warn Mode for MR Approval Policies

Warn Mode for MR Approval Policies allows violations to be surfaced without blocking merges, giving teams a lower-friction way to introduce or adjust policies while assessing their impact before full enforcement. It also supports a guidance-based approach, where developers can review or dismiss violations with all actions audited to help AppSec refine policy effectiveness. Beyond merge requests, violations already present or introduced into the default branch now appear with a visual badge in the Vulnerability Report, making it easier to identify and prioritize issues that break policy.

Elevating how teams build, secure, and deliver software

The 18.7 release is about strengthening the foundation for reliable, flexible automation across your GitLab environment.

GitLab Premium and Ultimate users can start using these capabilities today on GitLab.com and self-managed environments, with availability for GitLab Dedicated customers planned for next month.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform is currently in beta — enable beta and experimental features to experience how full-context AI can transform the way your teams build software. New to GitLab? Start your free trial and see why the future of development is AI-powered, secure, and orchestrated through the world’s most comprehensive DevSecOps platform.

Note: Platform capabilities that are in beta are available as part of the GitLab Beta program. They are free to use during the beta period, and when generally available, they will be made available with a paid add-on option for GitLab Duo Agent Platform.

To make sure you’re getting the latest features, security updates, and performance improvements, we recommend keeping your GitLab instance up to date. The following resources can help you plan and complete your upgrade:

Upgrade Path Tool – enter your current version and see the exact upgrade steps for your instance

Upgrade Documentation – detailed guides for each supported version, including requirements, step-by-step instructions, and best practices

By upgrading regularly, you’ll ensure your team benefits from the newest GitLab capabilities and remains secure and supported.

For organizations that want a hands-off approach, consider GitLab’s Managed Maintenance service. With Managed Maintenance, your team stays focused on innovation while GitLab experts keep your Self-Managed instance reliably upgraded, secure, and ready to lead in DevSecOps. Ask your account manager for more information.

