2018: GitLab's year in review

In 2018, we added 289 new team members, raised another round of funding, spread the word about remote work, surpassed 2,000 contributors, welcomed some awesome open source projects to GitLab, and shipped 12 releases. It's been a banner year for GitLab, so before diving into 2019, we invite you to peer back through the mists of time at the top events from the past year, according to our community:

Product news

We announced GitLab Serverless

We introduced Meltano

Hey, data teams! We're working on a tool just for you. Read all about Meltano, from @jakecodes & @tayloramurphy1 ✌️ https://t.co/egEzILPNzu — GitLab (@gitlab) August 1, 2018

You got really excited about the Web IDE

👋 Meet the GitLab Web IDE!https://t.co/vhx2RR1uU6 — GitLab (@gitlab) June 15, 2018

We successfully migrated to GCP and have noticed some improvements

AND you can check out all our releases from 2018 (and from all time) over here.

Community news

GNOME moves to GitLab

Anyway, I'm proud of @gnome because we achieved it, we made a huge effort on adapting and will continue doing it because that's who we are. And with this, I want to announce that the mass migration to @gitlab is now completed! Welcome all to 2018! 🎉 — Carlos Soriano (@csoriano1618) May 29, 2018

Drupal moves to GitLab

Freedesktop.org moves to GitLab

We get pretty excited when open source projects tell us they’re #movingtogitlab. Welcome, #freedesktop! https://t.co/oLIfXZb7Va — GitLab (@gitlab) August 21, 2018

Errrrrybody is #movingtogitlab

Well, not quite, but 10x the normal daily number is still a big deal 😎

We're seeing 10x the normal daily amount of repositories #movingtogitlab https://t.co/7AWH7BmMvM We're scaling our fleet to try to stay up. Follow the progress on https://t.co/hN0ce379SC and @movingtogitlab — GitLab (@gitlab) June 3, 2018

Y'all had feelings about burnout

‣ Don't go straight to work after you wake up.

‣ Put #Slack notifications on dnd on weekends.

‣ When you notice someone in a different time zone should be asleep, tell them.https://t.co/zKiytIMXsJ — GitLab (@gitlab) March 18, 2018

And everyone struggles with Git sometimes

We celebrated 20 years of open source ❤️

We're excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of open source this year at #OSCON! Check out our brief history of OSS ✨ https://t.co/ox2s1rDS9f pic.twitter.com/LIdQtQWeoO — GitLab (@gitlab) July 16, 2018

And made GitLab Gold free for open source projects and educational institutions 🎉

Today, we're excited to announce that GitLab Ultimate and Gold are now free for educational institutions and open source projects 💜https://t.co/5PA08IYnwM — GitLab (@gitlab) June 5, 2018

We celebrated inspiring GitLab users

Video and blog about my journey from stunting motorcycles to #Kubernetes - and some gushing about my love for @gitlab https://t.co/ro73lucF7n — Leah Petersen (@eccomi_leah) June 21, 2018

And there was lots of love for GitLab swag

GitLab news

We announced Series D funding and joined the 🦄 club

In September we announced $100 million in Series D funding, led by ICONIQ Capital. This brought our valuation to over $1 billion, and we couldn't be more excited to use this momentum to become best-in-class in every DevOps software category, from planning to monitoring.

We made #44 on the Inc. 5000 list

ICYMI: We made number 44 on the #inc5000 list of 2018's fastest-growing companies 🎉: https://t.co/x3jBqItfVK — GitLab (@gitlab) August 22, 2018

We hung out IRL in beautiful Cape Town

Good morning from Cape Town! It's Day 6 of the GitLab Summit 😍 pic.twitter.com/WHvaSnKHM4 — GitLab (@gitlab) August 28, 2018

We made #17 on YC's 2018 Top Companies list

Feeling proud of everyone @GitLab: as of October 2018, we are number 17 of the @YCombinator Top Companies List, among companies like Airbnb, Stripe, Dropbox, Reddit and Twitch https://t.co/UQZCaBAUeJ pic.twitter.com/YUJbDhRSyq — Pedro MS (@PedroMScom) November 29, 2018

And we debuted some 🔥 integrations

Apple just announced Xcode 10 is now integrated with GitLab pic.twitter.com/eQbtiY4IYm — GitLab (@gitlab) June 4, 2018

We’re so excited to announce the new GKE integration for GitLab! Now you’re just moments away from a scalable development environment. https://t.co/4RRVOXlrwz pic.twitter.com/RSWwZDSPup — GitLab (@gitlab) April 5, 2018

That's all for now! We can't wait to see what 2019 will bring 🌟 As always, come hang out and tweet us your thoughts @gitlab.