It's official: GitLab has achieved CNCF Kubernetes Certified Provider status

GitLab is pleased to announce that we are now a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP). KCSP is run by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in collaboration with the Linux Foundation. The intention behind the KCSP program is to ensure that enterprises get the support they need to roll out applications to production Kubernetes environments. GitLab, through its KCSP status, wants to help organizations to adopt a cloud native approach for their business objectives.

Container and Kubernetes Adoption

A recent CNCF report shows that the use of containers in production has jumped from 23% in 2016 to 84% in 2019. According to another CNCF survey, cloud native technologies have become mainstream and many CNCF projects have adopted GitLab for their project needs. Kubernetes has emerged as the orchestrator of choice for organizations embarking on cloud native initiatives. Kubernetes helps organizations achieve container operational efficiencies and make developer interactions easier with strong API support. A recent survey of IT professionals working at organizations with 1,000 or more employees found that over 50% are running Kubernetes in a production environment. This is creating demand for people who understand how to migrate, deploy, and run containerized applications in a cloud native manner.

Benefits of GitLab achieving KCSP

According to a 451 Research report, even as the adoption of Kubernetes gains traction in the enterprise and DevOps personnel leverage Kubeneretes to automate tasks, there is still a skills gap around container administration and orchestration. GitLab, as a KCSP, can provide consulting, training, support, workshops, and professional services to enterprises looking to embrace the Kubernetes cloud native approach. A survey conducted by CNCF End User Community shows that enterprise customers were willing to try out GitLab in their production environments. GitLab offers advice to enterprise users who want to run their applications on a container scheduler like Kubernetes. As the CNCF CTO pointed out, GitLab has an open core business model and the roadmaps are public. This allows our customers and community to contribute features back into the GitLab project. GitLab can provide guidance on GitOps, DevOps and DevSecOps approaches to organizations adopting Kubernetes. Achieving KCSP status allows us to offer trusted advice to our customers and to help enterprises adopt Kubernetes for production workloads.

What’s next

GitLab, being an open-source minded company, is committed to the success of Kubernetes as an open-source technology. Kubernetes is seeing wide adoption in the industry for scaling and management of containerized workloads. GitLab can help deliver workloads securely onto a Kubernetes cluster. You can run GitLab on Kubernetes using our helm charts as well. Achieving the KCSP milestone shows GitLab’s commitment to grow and support the Kubernetes project and the CNCF community.

To learn more about the KCSP program and CNCF program, visit their respective websites at KCSP and CNCF. GitLab believes in a world where everyone can contribute. Open source organizations can learn more about GitLab for Open Source. You can learn more about GitLab's Kubernetes partners here.