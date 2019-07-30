A guide to GitLab’s soft landing acquisitions

Published on July 30, 2019
3 min read
Find the team a new home, release your technology to a wider user base, and continue to build products you love through a soft-landing acquisition.
A few months ago we published our acquisitions handbook. A first of its kind, it provides a clear view on how we approach and carry out acquisitions at GitLab. We believe this handbook is the basis for effective communication and expectation setting.
Our unique approach to acquisition is suited for companies which have built great technologies but were unable to reach the desired distribution and are nearing the end of their runway. For companies in this state we are offering an opportunity for soft landing in GitLab through acquisition, finding the team a new home, releasing the technology you developed to the greater GitLab user base, and continuing to build awesome products you love.
If you’re a technology company:
... then your company is potentially a great fit for our soft-landing acquisition process.
We invite you to take a closer look at our acquisitions handbook page and reach out to myself, the acquisitions lead, [email protected], to start a discussion.
It's important to add that we're open to other types of acquisitions, aside from the soft-landing type. We've felt it's beneficiary to all sides of a soft-landing acquisition to have a streamlined, fast process, which is why we've created ours at GitLab. If you'd like to engage us in an acquisition conversation, again, feel free to reach out to me at [email protected].
You can also read about one startup's experience of being acquired by GitLab.
Cover image by Pascal Meier on Unsplash
