GitLab + Amazon: Platform orchestration on a trusted AI foundation

If your team runs GitLab and has a strong AWS practice, a new combination of Duo Agent Platform and Amazon Bedrock is just for you. The model is simple: GitLab acts as your orchestration layer to help accelerate your entire software lifecycle with agentic AI, and Bedrock is designed to provide a secure, compliant foundation model layer with AI inference behind the scenes.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform enables you to handle planning, merge pipelines, security scanning, vulnerability remediation, and more as part of your GitLab workflows, while the GitLab AI Gateway routes model calls to Bedrock (or GitLab-managed Bedrock-backed endpoints, depending on your setup). That means you can build on the identity and access management (IAM) policies, virtual private cloud (VPC) boundaries, regional controls, and cloud spend commitments you already have in AWS.

If you already use Amazon Bedrock and want AI to help inside the work you already do in GitLab, not in yet another standalone chat tool, this is the pairing for you.

In this article, we look at the real problem many teams face today: AI is fragmented, data paths are fuzzy, and Bedrock investment gets underused when AI sits outside the software development lifecycle. Then we break down your deployment options for GitLab Duo Agent Platform:

Integrated with self-hosted models on Amazon Bedrock for GitLab Self-Managed deployments and self-hosted AI gateway

Integrated with GitLab-operated models on Amazon Bedrock (with GitLab-owned keys) for GitLab Self-Managed deployments and GitLab-hosted AI gateway

Integrated with GitLab-operated models on Amazon Bedrock (with GitLab-owned keys) for GitLab.com instances and GitLab-hosted AI gateway

We wrap with a summary on how this approach helps avoid shadow AI and point-tool sprawl without creating a parallel tech stack for AI tooling.

AI everywhere, control nowhere

Somewhere in your company right now, software teams might be using an AI tool that your security team hasn't approved. Prompt data might be leaving your environment through a path no one has fully mapped. And your organization’s Amazon Bedrock investment might be underused while individual teams expense separate AI tools, pulling workloads and cloud spend away from the platforms you’ve already committed to.

Instead of being a people problem, this might be an architecture problem. And it surfaces the same three constraints in nearly every enterprise:

Operational fragmentation. Each team, or sometimes even an individual developer, picks their own development toolset, including AI tooling and model selection. That fragmentation makes end-to-end governance within the software development lifecycle nearly impossible.

Security and sovereignty. Where does prompt and code data actually flow? Who owns the logs?

Cloud spend optimization. Commitments to key cloud providers like AWS are diluted as workloads and AI usage drift to point tools outside of customers’ existing agreements.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform and Amazon Bedrock help solve this together. The division of labor is straightforward: Duo Agent Platform owns the workflow orchestration with agentic AI for software development, Bedrock owns the inference layer and hosts approved foundational models, and your organization has full control over the data and policy boundaries you already defined in AWS. Three jobs, three owners, no fragmentation.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform: The agentic control plane

GitLab Duo Agent Platform is GitLab's agentic AI layer: a framework of specialized agents and flows that operate simultaneously and in-parallel, going beyond the traditional stage-based handoffs and helping automate work across the entire software lifecycle. Rather than a single assistant responding to prompts, Duo Agent Platform enables teams to orchestrate many AI agents asynchronously using unified data and project context, including issues, merge requests, pipelines, and security findings. Linear workflows are turned into coordinated, continuous collaboration between software teams and their AI agents, at scale.

With that control plane in place, the natural next question is which AI foundation should power these agents. For customers who run GitLab Self-Managed on AWS and need inference traffic, prompt data, and logs to also stay within their AWS environment along with their software lifecycle data, Amazon Bedrock acting as the AI inference layer is the natural fit.

Amazon Bedrock: The trusted AI foundation

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed, serverless foundation model layer that runs entirely within your AWS environment. Customer data stays in the customer's AWS account: inputs and outputs are encrypted in transit and at rest, never shared with model providers, and never used to train base models. Bedrock carries compliance certifications across GDPR, HIPAA, and FedRAMP High, covering many regulated industry requirements out of the box. Teams can also bring fine-tuned models from elsewhere via Custom Model Import and deploy them alongside native Bedrock models through the same infrastructure, without managing separate deployment pipelines. Bedrock Guardrails adds configurable safeguards across all models for content filtering, hallucination detection, and sensitive data protection.

Together, GitLab Duo Agent Platform and Bedrock consolidate DevSecOps orchestration and AI model governance, helping eliminate the fragmentation that happens when teams roll out AI tools independently.

Choosing your deployment path

The integration delivers the same core GitLab Duo Agent Platform capabilities regardless of how it is deployed. What varies is who runs GitLab, who operates the AI Gateway, and whose Bedrock account the inference runs through. The right pattern depends on where your organization already operates.

At a high level, the integration has three main components:

GitLab Duo Agent Platform: agentic workflows embedded across the software development lifecycle

agentic workflows embedded across the software development lifecycle AI Gateway (GitLab-managed or self-hosted): the abstraction layer between Duo Agent Platform and the foundational model backend

the abstraction layer between Duo Agent Platform and the foundational model backend Amazon Bedrock: the AI model and inference substrate

Choosing a deployment pattern is informed by where an organization wants to place the levers of control. The patterns below are designed to meet teams where they already are, whether that's SaaS-first, self-managed for compliance, or all-in on AWS with existing Bedrock investments.

Deployment Model GitLab.com instance with GitLab-hosted AI Gateway with GitLab-operated Bedrock models GitLab Self-Managed with GitLab-hosted AI Gateway with GitLab-operated Bedrock models GitLab Self-Managed with self-hosted AI Gateway and customer-operated Bedrock models Ideal if you: Are primarily on GitLab.com and don’t want to self-host AI gateway and Bedrock models Need GitLab Self-Managed for compliance and operational reasons but don’t want to manage AI layer Are AWS-centric with existing Bedrock usage and strict data/control needs Key Benefits Fastest, turnkey way to get Duo Agent Platform workflows: GitLab runs GitLab.com, the AI Gateway, integrated with Bedrock AI models. Keep GitLab deployed in your own environment while consuming Bedrock models via a GitLab-managed AI Gateway, combining deployment control with simplified AI operations. Run GitLab and AI Gateway in your AWS account, reuse existing IAM/VPC/regions, keep logs and data in your environment, and draw Bedrock usage from your existing AWS spend commitments.

How customers use GitLab Duo Agent Platform with Amazon Bedrock

Platform teams can use GitLab Duo Agent Platform with Amazon Bedrock to standardize which models handle code suggestions, security analysis, and pipeline remediation. This helps enforce guardrails and logging centrally rather than letting individual teams adopt separate tools independently.

Security workflows see particular benefit. GitLab Duo Agent Platform agents can propose and validate fixes for security findings within GitLab, helping reduce the manual triage work developers would otherwise handle outside the platform.

For enterprises already committed to AWS, routing AI workloads through Bedrock from within GitLab enables you to keep developer AI usage aligned with existing cloud agreements rather than generating separate, unplanned spend.

Closing the loop

The constraints that slow enterprise AI adoption are often not technical. They are organizational: fragmented tooling, ungoverned data flows, and cloud spend that never consolidates. Those are the problems that can stall AI programs even after the pilots succeed.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform and Amazon Bedrock help address each one directly. Platform teams get consistent governance, auditability, and standardized paths for AI usage across the software development lifecycle. Development teams get streamlined, agentic workflows that feel native to GitLab. And AWS-centric organizations get to extend their existing Bedrock investment rather than build parallel AI infrastructure alongside it.

The result is an AI program that scales without fragmenting. Governance and velocity on the same stack, serving the same teams, under policies the organization already owns.