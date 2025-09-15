GitLab and Accenture announce Global Reseller Agreement

We're excited to announce that GitLab and Accenture have signed a global reseller agreement, establishing Accenture as an authorized GitLab reseller and Professional Services Provider. This agreement enables Accenture to provide GitLab's complete DevSecOps platform directly to customers through multiple fulfillment channels, including the AWS Marketplace.

A milestone in collaboration

This collaboration combines GitLab's comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform with Accenture's extensive expertise in digital transformation and implementation services, enabling organizations to build and deliver secure software at scale. The global reseller agreement provides a global framework that can be easily adapted to local conditions.

The collaboration will initially focus on several key areas:

Enterprise-scale DevSecOps Transformation: Helping organizations modernize their development practices and streamline their software delivery lifecycle Mainframe Modernization: Assisting customers with migrating from legacy systems GitLab Duo with Amazon Q: Offering AI-driven software development to organizations looking to accelerate development velocity while maintaining end-to-end security and compliance

Looking ahead

We’re looking forward to helping our joint customers accelerate innovation, streamline development processes, and strengthen their security posture to achieve their business objectives more effectively.

For more information about how GitLab and Accenture can help your organization, please visit our partner site or contact your Accenture or GitLab representative.