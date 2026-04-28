GitLab and Anthropic: Governed AI for enterprise development

For enterprise and public sector leaders, the tension is familiar: Software teams need to move faster with AI, while security, compliance, and regulatory expectations only get more stringent. GitLab deepens its Anthropic Claude integration so organizations get access to newly released Claude models inside GitLab’s intelligent orchestration platform where governance, compliance, and auditability already run.

Claude powers capabilities across GitLab Duo Agent Platform as the default model out of the box, across a variety of use cases from code generation and review to agentic chat and vulnerability resolution. If you've used GitLab Duo, you've already experienced how Duo agents automate workflows across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).

This accelerates the integration of Claude’s capabilities into GitLab, broadens how enterprises can deploy them, and reinforces what makes GitLab fundamentally different as a platform for software development and engineering: governance, compliance, and auditability built into every AI interaction.

"GitLab Duo has accelerated how our teams plan, build, and ship software. The combination of Anthropic's Claude and GitLab's platform means we're getting more capable AI without changing how we work or how it is governed." – Mans Booijink, Operations Manager, Cube

The real differentiator: Governed AI

With GitLab, governance controls and auditing are built into the SDLC. When Claude suggests a code change through the GitLab Duo Agent Platform, that suggestion flows through the same merge request process, the same approval rules, the same security scanning, and the same audit trail as every other change. AI doesn't get a shortcut around your controls. It operates within them.

As GitLab moves deeper into agentic software development, where AI autonomously handles well-defined tasks, the governance layer becomes more important. An AI agent that can open a merge request, help resolve a vulnerability, or refactor a service needs to be auditable, attributable, and subject to the same policy enforcement as a human developer. That requirement is an architectural decision GitLab made from the start, and one that grows more consequential as AI agents take on broader responsibilities.

Enterprise deployment flexibility

This also expands how organizations access the latest Claude models through GitLab. Claude is available within GitLab through Google Cloud's Vertex AI and AWS Bedrock, which means enterprises can route AI workloads through the hyperscaler commitments and cloud governance frameworks they already have in place. No separate vendor contract. No new data residency questions. Your existing GCP or AWS relationship is the on-ramp.

GitLab is now also available in the Claude Marketplace, allowing customers to purchase GitLab Credits and apply them toward existing Anthropic spending commitments – consolidating AI spend and simplifying how teams discover and procure GitLab alongside their Anthropic investments.

Advancing an agentic future

GitLab's vision for agentic software development, where AI handles defined tasks autonomously across planning, coding, testing, securing, and deploying, requires models with strong reasoning, reliability, and safety characteristics. It also requires a platform where those autonomous actions are fully governed.

Agentic workflows demand models with strong reasoning, reliability, and safety characteristics, criteria that guide how GitLab selects and integrates AI model partners. And GitLab's governance framework helps ensure that as AI agents assume more advanced development work, enterprises maintain full visibility and control over what those agents do, when they do it, and how changes are tracked.

What this means for GitLab customers

If you're already using GitLab Duo Agent Platform, you'll get access to Claude models and deeper AI assistance across your software development lifecycle, all within the governance framework you already rely on.

If you're evaluating AI-powered software development platforms, you shouldn't have to choose between advanced AI capabilities and enterprise control. This strategic integration is built to deliver both.