GitLab and Capgemini accelerate DevSecOps transformation

Published on: June 17, 2026
2 min read
The global alliance helps organizations modernize software delivery, secure their supply chain, and bring AI into development workflows.
We're excited to share that GitLab and Capgemini have signed a global alliance partnership agreement. As a GitLab Select Partner, Capgemini will leverage the GitLab portfolio for clients globally, including GitLab Duo Agent Platform, which orchestrates AI across the entire software development lifecycle, along with specialized implementation services.
For customers, that means a shorter path from purchasing the platform to seeing real results, with expert guidance on the tools, processes, and methodologies that drive transformation.
The collaboration brings together GitLab's intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps and Capgemini's expertise in digital and business transformation, helping organizations modernize their software delivery, secure their supply chain, and bring AI into their development workflows.
The collaboration will initially focus on:
For more information about how GitLab and Capgemini can help your organization, please visit www.capgemini.com. If you are a GitLab or Capgemini customer, please contact your representative to get started.
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