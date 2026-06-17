GitLab and Capgemini accelerate DevSecOps transformation

We're excited to share that GitLab and Capgemini have signed a global alliance partnership agreement. As a GitLab Select Partner, Capgemini will leverage the GitLab portfolio for clients globally, including GitLab Duo Agent Platform, which orchestrates AI across the entire software development lifecycle, along with specialized implementation services.

For customers, that means a shorter path from purchasing the platform to seeing real results, with expert guidance on the tools, processes, and methodologies that drive transformation.

Built for client success

The collaboration brings together GitLab's intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps and Capgemini's expertise in digital and business transformation, helping organizations modernize their software delivery, secure their supply chain, and bring AI into their development workflows.

The collaboration will initially focus on:

Cloud-native development and application modernization: Helping customers move legacy workloads onto modern architectures. Sovereign solution design and delivery: Meeting regulatory, regional, and data-residency requirements. Value stream modernization: Tightening the software delivery lifecycle from idea to production. Generative and agentic AI: Bringing GitLab Duo Agent Platform into development workflows so teams ship software faster.

For more information about how GitLab and Capgemini can help your organization, please visit www.capgemini.com. If you are a GitLab or Capgemini customer, please contact your representative to get started.