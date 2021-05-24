GitLab and Jira integration: the final steps

Published on: May 24, 2021
The last of our three-part series on GitLab and Jira integrations offers a step-by-step look at how the tools work together.
This is the third in our three-part series on GitLab and Jira integrations. Part one explained how to integrate GitLab.com with Jira Cloud. Part two walked through a detailed explanation of integrating GitLab self-managed with Jira.
After the integration is set up on GitLab and Jira, you can:
Refer to any Jira issue by its ID in GitLab branch names, commit messages, and merge request titles.
Using commit messages in GitLab, you have the ability to move Jira issues along that Jira projects defined transitions. Here you can see that this Jira issue has Backlog, Selected for Development, In Progress and Done.
Issue View in Jira
Comment in a Commit/MR
Dev Panel refreshes every 60 minutes
See GitLab linked in the Dev Panel
Click into the commits
Click into the merge (pull) requests
For more information on using Jira Smart Commits to track time against an issue, specify an issue transition, or add a custom comment, see the Atlassian page Using Smart Commits
You can browse and search issues from a selected Jira project directly in GitLab. This requires configuration in GitLab by an administrator.
Enable Jira issues in GitLab
Locate your project key in Jira
Add your proejct key to GitLab
Select Jira Issues
From the Jira Issues menu, click Issues List. The issue list defaults to sort by Created date, with the newest issues listed at the top. You can change this to Last updated. Issues are grouped into tabs based on their Jira status.
Click an issue title to open its original Jira issue page for full details.
View Jira issues in GitLab
To refine the list of issues, use the search bar to search for any text contained in an issue summary (title) or description. You can also filter by labels, status, reporter, and assignee using URL parameters. Enhancements to be able to use these through the user interface are planned.
If these features do not work as expected, it is likely due to a problem with the way the integration settings were configured.
Make sure that the Jira user you set up for the integration has the correct access permission to post comments on a Jira issue and also to transition the issue, if you’d like GitLab to also be able to do so. Jira issue references and update comments will not work if the GitLab issue tracker is disabled.
Make sure the Transition ID you set within the Jira settings matches the one your project needs to close an issue. Make sure that the Jira issue is not already marked as resolved; that is, the Jira issue resolution field is not set. (It should not be struck through in Jira lists.)
GitLab helps teams ship software faster with technology integration options, such as the integration with Jira, that automate tasks, provide visibility into development progress and the greater end-to-end software lifecycle. We recognize that many companies use Jira for Agile project management and our seamless integration brings Jira together with GitLab.
More of a video person? For a walkthrough of the integration with GitLab for Jira, watch and learn how to configure GitLab Jira Integration using Marketplace App.
