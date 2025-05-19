GitLab Dedicated for Government now FedRAMP-authorized

We're excited to announce that GitLab Dedicated for Government has achieved FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate Impact Level, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to serving public sector organizations. GitLab Dedicated for Government is now listed as "Authorized" on the FedRAMP Marketplace. Our single-tenant solution provides all the benefits of an enterprise DevSecOps platform with enhanced data residency, isolation, and private networking capabilities to meet the most stringent compliance requirements. GitLab Dedicated for Government provides the flexibility and scalability of a SaaS solution, enabling government agencies to modernize and secure their software supply chain from code to cloud.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is the gold standard for cloud security across US government agencies. As a mandatory security framework for federal cloud adoption since its 2011 launch, it provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

Meeting the growing demand for secure cloud solutions

As more public sector organizations move away from costly legacy systems and migrate their mission-critical workloads to the cloud, cloud-native development and multi-cloud adoption will grow significantly. At GitLab, we serve a wide variety of customers in the public sector – from federally-funded research and development centers, service providers, and contractors working on behalf of the government, to the largest government agencies across the globe. We understand that no single deployment model will serve the needs of all of our customers.

Our customers have told us they need a SaaS offering that provides additional deployment control and data residency to meet stringent compliance requirements. We see this need with large enterprises and companies in regulated industries that are coming under increased scrutiny, facing global internet policy fragmentation, and dealing with the expanding complexity of data governance. GitLab has consistently observed that security is a top priority for organizations and our 2024 Global DevSecOps Survey showed that this trend continued, with security remaining the primary investment area.

GitLab Dedicated for Government was specifically designed to address these needs – enabling organizations to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives with confidence.

Key benefits of GitLab Dedicated for Government

1. Toolchain consolidation

Toolchain management continues to be a significant challenge for DevSecOps teams. According to our 2024 Global DevSecOps Survey, 64% of respondents expressed the need to consolidate their toolchains, with security professionals particularly affected – 63% reported using six or more tools.

This proliferation of tools results in unnecessary expenditure and introduces complexities and vulnerabilities that increase the risk of cyber attacks. GitLab Dedicated for Government unites DevSecOps teams on a single platform with a unified workflow, eliminating the need to purchase or maintain multiple tools. Organizations can strengthen security, improve efficiency, and accelerate collaboration by consolidating their complex toolchains. Additionally, consolidation supports zero trust architecture implementation by centralizing access control, making it easier to enforce consistent security policies and authentication requirements across the entire development lifecycle. GitLab also enables flexibility by allowing you to utilize existing critical tools through our integration capabilities.

2. Data residency and protection

GitLab Dedicated for Government is built on FedRAMP-authorized infrastructure that meets U.S. data sovereignty requirements, including access restricted to U.S. citizens. To further enhance data protection, our solution supports secure, private connections between the customer's virtual private cloud network and GitLab, ensuring users, data, and services have secure access to isolated instances without direct internet exposure. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit using the latest encryption standards, with the option to use your own AWS Key Management Service encryption key for data at rest, giving you full control over stored data. GitLab Dedicated for Government also ensures CVEs are patched continuously. It is an ideal platform for teams to build a centralized DevSecOps platform while offboarding compliance burdens to GitLab.

3. Managed and hosted by GitLab

Our solution is single-tenant (providing physical isolation from other customers), U.S.-based, privately connected, and fully managed and hosted by GitLab. Organizations can quickly realize the value of a comprehensive DevSecOps platform with the advanced flexibility and customization of a self-managed instance – without requiring staff to build and manage infrastructure.

This approach delivers all the benefits of GitLab – shorter cycle times, lower costs, stronger security, and more productive developers – with a lower total cost of ownership and quicker time-to-value compared to self-hosting.

4. Comprehensive native security capabilities

Our 2024 Global DevSecOps Survey revealed that 60% of public sector security professionals report vulnerabilities are mostly discovered after code is merged into test environments, and only 51% consider their DevSecOps practices mature and well-ingrained. GitLab's comprehensive security scanning capabilities, built into the DevSecOps platform, provide superior control and protection throughout the entire software development lifecycle, helping public sector organizations address these issues. These features eliminate the need for third-party security tools that could potentially compromise compliance.

For example, organizations gain access to a complete suite of native security scanners including API Security, Container Scanning, Dynamic Application Security Testing, and Fuzz Testing. This integrated approach ensures federal security standards are met without disrupting development workflows.

With the GitLab DevSecOps unified platform, public sector organizations avoid the painful scenario of discovering security limitations mid-implementation and having to choose between compromising on security features or implementing non-compliant solutions.

How to get started with GitLab Dedicated for Government

GitLab Dedicated for Government provides the efficiencies of the cloud combined with infrastructure-level isolation and data residency controls. To learn more about how GitLab Dedicated for Government can help secure your software supply chain, reach out to our sales team. Whether you are a new customer or looking to migrate from your existing GitLab instance, we will ensure a smooth transition with comprehensive migration support tailored to your needs.

Note: GitLab has also achieved the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program Certification (TX_RAMP), which allows us to work with Texas state agencies.