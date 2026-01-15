Announcing general availability for GitLab Duo Agent Platform

We’re excited to announce the general availability of GitLab Duo Agent Platform. This is an important moment for GitLab, our customers and the industry at large. It is our first step in delivering our vision to bring agentic AI into the entire software development lifecycle.

AI tools have been rapidly improving developers’ ability to write code, and in some cases, developers are reporting 10x productivity gains. Unfortunately, since only about 20% of a developer’s time is spent writing code, the associated improvement in total innovation velocity and delivery gained by AI is incremental. This is often described as the AI paradox in software delivery.

In addition, for many teams, increasing the speed of code authoring has led to new bottlenecks including a larger backlog of code reviews, security vulnerabilities, compliance checks and downstream bug fixes.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform addresses the AI paradox by unlocking intelligent orchestration and agentic AI automation across the software lifecycle.

Learn more in this video, and read more below.

We're also excited to announce that GitLab customers with active GitLab Premium and Ultimate subscriptions are being credited with $12 and $24 dollars, respectively, in GitLab Credits per user at no additional cost.* These credits will refresh every month and give users access to all GitLab Duo Agent Platform features.

Here is a simple explanation for how GitLab Credits work: a GitLab Credit is a virtual currency used for GitLab’s usage-based products. GitLab Duo Agent Platform usage will draw down on available credits, starting with the included credits mentioned above. From there, customers can decide to commit to a shared pool of credits for their entire organization, or pay for them monthly, on demand. For more information, please check out our article introducing GitLab Credits.

Customers of GitLab Duo Pro or Duo Enterprise subscriptions are welcome to continue using those products, or migrate to Duo Agent Platform at any time. The remainder of your Duo Enterprise contract value can be converted into GitLab Credits at any time. Contact your GitLab representative to learn more.

Here are exciting use cases and capabilities you can try today:

A unified experience for human and agent collaboration

GitLab Duo Agent Platform introduces a unified user experience designed for seamless integration between humans and their AI agents inside GitLab. Developers and their teams can engage Duo Agentic Chat on nearly every page, ask questions contextually, follow async agentic sessions and interact with agents within familiar workflows like issues, merge requests, and pipeline activities — making AI actions transparent and easy to guide through everyday work.

Agentic Chat: Intelligent, context-aware assistance

Gitlab Duo Agentic Chat brings true multi-step reasoning across the GitLab Web UI and IDEs, using full lifecycle context from issues, merge requests, pipelines, security findings, and more. Building on the previously released Duo Chat, Agentic Chat can perform actions on your behalf autonomously and help you answer complex questions more comprehensively. It gives every member of the software team accurate, context-aware guidance that helps improve onboarding, code quality, and delivery speed.

GitLab Duo Agentic Chat supports numerous use cases to enable developer <> AI collaboration. For additional details on how to get started, please see our "Getting started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform" guide and check out this growing set of suggested prompts.

Analyze In the Web UI, Agentic Chat can create issues, epics, merge requests, and provide summaries, highlight key findings, and offer actionable guidance based on real-time context from the specific project, issue, epic, merge request, and more. Agentic Chat helps developers understand unfamiliar code, dependencies, architecture, and project structure, in the IDE or inside a GitLab repo.

In the Web UI, Agentic Chat can create issues, epics, merge requests, and provide summaries, highlight key findings, and offer actionable guidance based on real-time context from the specific project, issue, epic, merge request, and more. Agentic Chat helps developers understand unfamiliar code, dependencies, architecture, and project structure, in the IDE or inside a GitLab repo. Code Agentic Chat can generate code, configurations, and infrastructure-as-code across a wide range of languages and frameworks. It can help fix bugs, modernize architecture and code, generate tests, and produce documentation for faster onboarding. Directly at developers' fingertips, Agentic Chat is their collaboration partner in VS Code, JetBrains IDEs, Cursor, and Windsurf, with optional user- and workspace-level rules to tailor responses.

Agentic Chat can generate code, configurations, and infrastructure-as-code across a wide range of languages and frameworks. It can help fix bugs, modernize architecture and code, generate tests, and produce documentation for faster onboarding. Directly at developers' fingertips, Agentic Chat is their collaboration partner in VS Code, JetBrains IDEs, Cursor, and Windsurf, with optional user- and workspace-level rules to tailor responses. CI/CD Agentic Chat can help you better understand, configure, and troubleshoot existing pipelines, or create new ones from scratch.

Agentic Chat can help you better understand, configure, and troubleshoot existing pipelines, or create new ones from scratch. Secure Agentic Chat can explain vulnerabilities, prioritize issues based on reachability, and recommend fixes that can help save you time.

Agents: Specialists that collaborate on demand

GitLab Duo Agent Platform enables developers to delegate tasks to specialized agents. The platform offers a unique combination of foundational, custom, and external agents, all seamlessly integrated into GitLab user experience, making it easy to choose the right agent for any task.

Foundational agents are pre-built by GitLab experts and are ready out-of-the-box to handle the most complex tasks in the software delivery cycle. The following foundational agents are included as part of GitLab Duo Agent Platform’s general availability, with others currently in beta and coming soon.

Planner Agent helps teams structure, prioritize, and break down work directly inside GitLab so planning becomes clearer, faster, and easier to act on.

helps teams structure, prioritize, and break down work directly inside GitLab so planning becomes clearer, faster, and easier to act on. Security Analyst Agent reviews vulnerabilities and security signals, explains their impact in plain language, and helps teams understand what to address first.

Custom agents can be built using the AI Catalog, a central repository where teams create, publish, manage, and share custom agents and flows across the organization. Teams can create agents and flows with specific context and capabilities to replicate the way their engineering team works — and tackle problems using the engineering standards and guardrails their engineers use.

External agents are seamlessly integrated into GitLab and include some of the very best AI tools available, including Claude Code from Anthropic and Codex CLI from OpenAI. Users will enjoy native GitLab access to these tools for use cases like code generation, code review, and analysis with transparent security and embedded LLM subscriptions.

Together, these approaches give teams flexibility in how they adopt agentic AI, from specialized agents, to organization-specific automation, to integrating external AI tools — all within a single, governed platform.

Flows: Turning multi-step work into repeatable, guided progress

Flows automate complex tasks with multiple agentic workflows, from start to finish.

Our engineering team has built several flows included at GA, with more on the way:

The MCP Client enables GitLab Duo Agent Platform in IDEs to securely connect to external systems like Jira, Slack, Confluence, and other MCP-compatible tools to pull in context and take action across your DevSecOps toolchain.

Instead of AI assistance being siloed inside individual tools, the MCP Client allows GitLab Duo Agent Platform to understand and operate across the systems where planning, collaboration, and execution actually happen. This reduces manual context switching and enables more complete, end-to-end AI-powered workflows that reflect how teams work in practice.

Included at GA:

Connection to external MCP-compatible systems such as Jira, Confluence, Slack, Playwright, and Grafana

Configuration at the workspace and user level

Group-level controls to enable or restrict MCP usage

User approval flow for tool access

Support across Agentic Chat in the IDE extensions

We plan to add more features to the GitLab MCP server capability, which is currently in beta, and make it generally available in upcoming releases.

Choose the right model for your team and workloads

GitLab Duo Agent Platform is built on a flexible model selection framework that enables teams to tailor the platform to align with their privacy, security, and compliance needs. GitLab defaults to an optimal LLM for each feature, but administrators have the option to select from supported models such as OpenAI GPT-5 variants, Mistral, Meta Llama, and Anthropic Claude. This gives teams more precise control and flexibility over what is used for chat, coding tasks, and agent interactions for each specific use case, based on your organization’s standards. For a full list of supported models and details on model section configuration, see the Model Selection section of our documentation.

Governance, visibility, and deployment flexibility

The GitLab Duo Agent Platform gives organizations the control and transparency they need to help them adopt AI responsibly, while offering flexible deployment options that work across different environments.

Included at GA:

Available on all platforms: GitLab.com, GitLab Self-Managed, and GitLab Dedicated as part of the GitLab 18.8 release cycle.

GitLab.com, GitLab Self-Managed, and GitLab Dedicated as part of the GitLab 18.8 release cycle. Governance and visibility: Teams can see how agents are used, what actions they perform, and how they contribute to work. Usage and activity details help leaders understand adoption, measure impact, and ensure AI is being used appropriately. These controls make it easier to roll out AI at scale with confidence.

Teams can see how agents are used, what actions they perform, and how they contribute to work. Usage and activity details help leaders understand adoption, measure impact, and ensure AI is being used appropriately. These controls make it easier to roll out AI at scale with confidence. Group-based access controls: Administrators can define namespace-level rules governing which users can access GitLab Duo Agent Platform features, supporting flexible adoption from immediate organization-wide enablement to phased rollouts. With LDAP and SAML integration, they can enable governance at scale without manual configuration.

Administrators can define namespace-level rules governing which users can access GitLab Duo Agent Platform features, supporting flexible adoption from immediate organization-wide enablement to phased rollouts. With LDAP and SAML integration, they can enable governance at scale without manual configuration. Model selection and self-hosted options: LLM selection is available for all GA features across GitLab.com, Self-Managed, and Dedicated. Top-level namespace owners choose the model, and subgroups inherit those settings automatically. For organizations that want more control, the platform supports self-hosted models for GitLab Self-Managed deployments.

Watch a demo of GitLab Duo Agent Platform in action:

To make sure you’re getting the latest features, security updates, and performance improvements, we recommend keeping your GitLab instance up to date. The following resources can help you plan and complete your upgrade:

Upgrade Path Tool – enter your current version and see the exact upgrade steps for your instance

Upgrade Documentation – detailed guides for each supported version, including requirements, step-by-step instructions, and best practices

By upgrading regularly, you’ll ensure your team benefits from the newest GitLab capabilities and remains secure and supported.

For organizations that want a hands-off approach, consider GitLab’s Managed Maintenance service. Managed Maintenance can help your team stay focused on innovation while GitLab experts keep your Self-Managed instance reliably upgraded, secure, and ready to lead in DevSecOps. Ask your account manager for more information.

