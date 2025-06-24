GitLab Duo Agent Platform: What’s next for intelligent DevSecOps

I’m thrilled to introduce the next evolution of Duo Workflow: GitLab Duo Agent Platform. This innovative platform extends agentic capabilities across the software development lifecycle, enabling teams to work in parallel with multiple AI agents.

Imagine starting your day like this:

You assign one AI agent to conduct deep research on an epic your team is working on, provide the latest updates on all contributions from the past week, and suggest a release post based on recent feature additions.

In parallel, you delegate a handful of accessibility bugs to several agents for analysis and to make the necessary code changes to resolve them.

Meanwhile, you ask another agent to review your complicated code changes and provide feedback before sending them to your teammate for formal review.

Finally, when the security team pings you about a new vulnerability that needs investigation across your entire project, you hand that research task to your security agent.

All of this happens simultaneously, while you focus on architecture decisions, creative problem-solving, and strategic technical work. GitLab Duo Agent Platform will let you delegate tasks to five, 10, or even 100 specialized agents — all with full context of your project, not just your code, including CI job logs, planning work items, and so much more. You’re automating the tedious work you have to do, so you can focus on the work that inspires you.

This isn't about replacing developers. It's about amplifying human creativity and expertise by removing the friction from routine tasks. That’s the future we’re building with GitLab Duo Agent Platform.

What is GitLab Duo Agent Platform?

GitLab Duo Agent Platform will enable many-to-many collaboration between engineers and AI agents across the full software development lifecycle, designed to help teams dramatically improve productivity and cycle time.

Built on GitLab’s secure foundation, GitLab Duo Agent Platform is customizable and extendable. It empowers developers to build agents to tackle all kinds of software engineering problems, leveraging context across your entire software development lifecycle.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform will go beyond code creation with specialized agents and custom workflows that can help with a nearly unlimited list of activities, including:

Issue implementation

Large-scale migrations/dependency upgrades

Automated documentation building/release posts

Fixing broken pipelines

Incident research support

Deep research of status and information on topics

Backlog administration

Vulnerability resolution

Reviews for specific types of code (e.g. database)

Quick internal tool building based on existing build blocks

and many more!

You will be able to use our agents out of the box as well as customize and extend them. We’re currently beta testing GitLab Duo Agent Platform with dozens of customers and will open beta access to more teams soon.

Watch GitLab Duo Agent Platform in action:

Consistent with GitLab’s commitment to being an open platform, GitLab agents will seamlessly interoperate with your choice of code-authoring developer tools via standard model context protocol (MCP) and the agent-to-agent (A2A) framework, whether you’re using Cursor, Claude Code, Windsurf, OpenAI Codex, or others.

The platform will accept code contributions from any development tool in your stack, whether that code was written by a human developer or generated by an AI agent. This means your existing workflows and preferred tools will continue to work seamlessly as you integrate agent capabilities.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform will work with any approved language model that meets our selection criteria. For organizations with strict security requirements, it will support approved self-hosted models running in completely air-gapped environments. Your infrastructure requirements and security policies won’t limit your ability to benefit from agentic development.

Context is everything, and your GitLab Duo agents have it

The difference between a helpful AI tool and a truly intelligent agent comes down to context. With GitLab Duo Agent Platform, agents don't work in isolation — they're deeply integrated into the platform where development work happens.

Every agent will automatically understand the full picture of your projects, including your open issues and their history, the merge requests that resolved them, the structure and rationale behind your code, your CI/CD pipeline configurations, security findings, compliance requirements, and the intricate relationships between all these components.

Just like your human team members, agents have all the context to help you ship secure software faster. Instead of just answering questions about code, they will be able to provide insights about how a proposed change might affect your deployment pipeline or suggest security improvements based on your existing compliance rules. We believe that the more your team works within GitLab’s DevSecOps platform, the smarter your agents will become.

Stay in control while agents scale your team

Building trust with AI agents isn't fundamentally different from building trust with new team members. You need to see their work, understand their approach, and gradually increase their responsibilities as they prove their competence.

That's the philosophy behind our agent approval workflow. Before any agent makes changes to your code or environment, it will present you with a clear plan: what it understands about the issue, the approach it will take, and the specific actions it wants to perform. You’ll then get the opportunity to review, approve, or redirect as needed. Over time, as agents consistently deliver quality work, you will be able to grant them greater autonomy for routine tasks while maintaining oversight for complex or critical work.

Built for community and customization

GitLab has always thrived on community contributions, and this year marked a milestone with record-breaking customer contributions to our platform. Now we're extending that same collaborative energy to AI agents through our open framework approach.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform isn't just about the agents we build — it's about empowering you and the broader community to create specialized agents that solve your unique engineering challenges. Whether you need an agent that understands your specific coding standards, integrates with your custom toolchain, or handles domain-specific tasks, the platform will give you the building blocks to make it happen.

This community-driven model creates a virtuous cycle that leverages the strength of the GitLab community through global sharing, similar to our CI/CD Catalog. Diverse real-world use cases drive innovation. Enterprise feedback ensures reliability and security. And shared solutions benefit everyone. It's the same collaborative approach that has made GitLab successful, now applied to the frontier of agentic development.

How to get started

If you've been experimenting with GitLab Duo Agentic Chat, now included with every GitLab 18 Premium and Ultimate GitLab.com user license, you've already gotten a taste of what's possible with AI agents in your development workflow.

To see what GitLab Duo Agent Platform can do and what we’re working on, check out the demos in the recording of our annual GitLab 18 release event.

Want to be among the first to experience it? Sign up for the GitLab Duo Agent Platform beta waitlist. This summer, we'll be opening access to more teams, with new agent features coming out in GitLab 18's upcoming releases throughout the year. We expect general availability this winter.

Disclaimer: This presentation contains information related to upcoming products, features, and functionality. It is important to note that the information in this presentation is for informational purposes only. Please do not rely on this information for purchasing or planning purposes. As with all projects, the items mentioned in this presentation and linked pages are subject to change or delay. The development, release, and timing of any products, features, or functionality remain at the sole discretion of GitLab Inc.

