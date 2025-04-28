GitLab Duo + Amazon Q: Transform ideas into code in minutes

Have you ever spent days or even weeks converting a complex issue into working code? We've all been there. You start with a solid idea and a clear set of requirements, but the path from that initial concept to deployable code can be frustratingly long. Your productivity gets bogged down in implementation details, and projects that should move quickly end up dragging on.

This is where the power of agentic AI capabilities comes in. GitLab Duo with Amazon Q, which combines the comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform with the deepest set of cloud computing capabilities, is designed to dramatically accelerate your application development process, all within your familiar GitLab workflow. By streamlining your path from idea to deployment, this powerful integration can propose implementation solutions based on your issue descriptions alone – transforming what used to take days into something that happens in minutes.

How it works: From issue to working code

Let's walk through how this agentic AI feature works in practice. Imagine you're a developer tasked with creating a mortgage calculator application. Here's how GitLab Duo with Amazon Q helps you get it done:

Create an issue with detailed requirements: Start by creating a standard GitLab issue. In the description, you'll provide a comprehensive list of requirements that your service needs to meet. This becomes the blueprint for your solution. Invoke Amazon Q with a quick action: Once your issue is created, simply add a comment with a quick action, “/q dev”, to invoke Amazon Q. This is where the magic begins. Let AI generate your implementation: GitLab Duo with Amazon Q analyzes the issue description you've provided and the context of your source code, then autonomously generates code that meets all your stated requirements. It doesn't stop there – it actually commits those changes in a merge request, ready for your review.

Review the generated application: Navigate into the merge request to review the generated code. You can verify that all your requirements have been met and make any necessary adjustments. Test the proposed application: Finally, check that the application runs successfully. With minimal effort on your part, you now have working code that implements your original requirements.

Improve your development process

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q completely transforms this process, including dramatically decreasing the time it takes to carry out complex developer tasks, through intelligent automation. By leveraging an agentic AI approach, you can accelerate your path from idea to deployment, freeing development teams to focus on more strategic work.

With GitLab Duo and Amazon Q, you'll develop software faster, more efficiently, and with less manual coding effort. This integration helps you:

Save valuable development time by automating implementation based on requirements

Maintain consistency in code generation across your projects

Reduce the cognitive load of translating requirements into working code

Accelerate your release cycles by removing implementation bottlenecks

Focus your expertise on reviewing and optimizing, rather than writing boilerplate code

Ready to see GitLab Duo with Amazon Q in action? Watch our demo video to discover how you can transform your development workflow today.

To learn more about GitLab Duo with Amazon Q visit us at an upcoming AWS Summit in a city near you or reach out to your GitLab representative.

