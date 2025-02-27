GitLab Duo Self-Hosted: Enterprise AI built for data privacy

We are excited to announce the general availability of GitLab Duo Self-Hosted for Code Suggestions and Chat. An optional capability for self-managed customers with a GitLab Duo Enterprise subscription, GitLab Duo Self-Hosted supports deployment flexibility across multiple platforms, including on-premises infrastructure or in private clouds and secure cloud environments through AWS Bedrock and Azure OpenAI. GitLab Duo Self-Hosted empowers teams to innovate with AI while helping them maintain control over sensitive data and intellectual property.

Security concerns have been a major barrier to AI adoption in regulated industries. In our Global DevSecOps Survey, more than half of the respondents said that introducing AI into the software development lifecycle is risky. With GitLab Duo, we gave organizations a way to ship more secure software faster with AI throughout the entire software development lifecycle.

GitLab Duo Self-Hosted expands the availability of GitLab Duo AI features to organizations with stringent data privacy requirements, offering flexibility in both AI large language model (LLM) selection and deployment options. The earliest adopters of GitLab Duo Self-Hosted include organizations in the public sector and regulated industries – e.g., financial services, automotive, and healthcare. These organizations seek to gain the competitive advantage of AI by integrating AI-powered development tools into their environments, while also giving security teams the control they need.

As one U.S. government agency says: “After selecting GitLab as the cornerstone of our agency-wide DevSecOps platform, we chose GitLab Duo Self-Hosted to further advance our software factory capabilities. GitLab Duo’s ability to operate in air-gapped environments and provide granular control over our data was crucial to delivering secure AI-powered features. This unified approach streamlines our workflow and strengthens security, allowing us to leverage AI for increased productivity while meeting strict compliance requirements.”

Architect secure AI deployments

GitLab Duo Self-Hosted enables GitLab Duo features that leverage a curated selection of leading AI LLMs, including those from Anthropic, Mistral, and OpenAI. Here are the LLMs supported by GitLab today:

On-premises - Mistral models with the vLLM serving platform

AWS - Mistral and Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet via AWS Bedrock

Microsoft Azure - OpenAI GPT models via Azure AI

We are evaluating more models to support in the near future. Learn more about the LLMs we support.

GitLab Duo Self-Hosted deployment options include on-premises installations powered by the open-source vLLM framework, as well as private-cloud deployments via services like AWS Bedrock and Microsoft Azure AI. This flexibility helps organizations to architect AI solutions that align with their unique security, compliance, and performance requirements.

Simplify AI/ML implementation

GitLab Duo's AI abstraction layer standardizes and simplifies the integration of the chosen LLM to a feature, mitigating the burden of implementing AI/ML technologies. This enables companies to streamline their AI adoption efforts and enhance the developer experience, free from the complexities of integrating and maintaining multiple tools.

Maintain control of sensitive data

By isolating your GitLab instance, AI gateway, and LLMs in your own environment or country of choice, GitLab Duo Self-Hosted makes it possible that sensitive data and intellectual property remain within your designated perimeter. Granular control over data locality helps enable adherence to strict data residency regulations, while adopting AI capabilities in secure settings. Whether you use GitLab Duo Self-Hosted in a completely air-gapped environment with vLLM or leverage a supported private cloud, you can control all aspects of the deployment to include the geographic location of components. By eliminating the reliance on external APIs and providing full visibility into all request and response logs, GitLab Duo Self-Hosted helps even the most regulated organizations confidently adopt AI capabilities and meet the most stringent compliance obligations.

Start an interactive tour of GitLab Self-Hosted by clicking on the image below:

Get started with GitLab Duo Self-Hosted today

If you're ready to advance your AI journey while addressing security and data privacy, reach out to us to help set up GitLab Duo Self-Hosted in your environment today.