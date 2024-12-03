GitLab Duo with Amazon Q: DevSecOps meets agentic AI

We're excited to announce GitLab Duo with Amazon Q, a joint offering that brings together GitLab's comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform with Amazon Q's autonomous AI agents in a single, integrated solution.

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q transforms software development by integrating powerful AI agents directly into your daily workflows. Instead of switching between multiple tools, developers can now accelerate key tasks — from feature development to code reviews — all from within GitLab's comprehensive DevSecOps platform. Amazon Q’s AI agents act as intelligent assistants, automating time-consuming tasks like generating code from requirements, creating unit tests, conducting code reviews, and modernizing Java applications. By handling these complex tasks, this joint offering helps teams focus on innovation, while maintaining security and quality standards.

This enterprise-class developer experience includes:

The GitLab unified platform with one single data store, which automates the building, testing, packaging, and deployment of secure code

GitLab Duo, enhanced with Amazon Q developer, which leverages GitLab project context to generate multi-file changes based on the task

Amazon Q AI agents integrated with GitLab Duo, updating issues and creating merge requests per task, with permission scoped to the project

Partnership innovation: GitLab and AWS

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q is the result of close collaboration between GitLab and AWS engineering teams, combining our strengths to transform software development. This partnership unites GitLab's expertise in unified DevSecOps with AWS's leadership in cloud computing, creating an innovative solution that understands how developers work.

By integrating Amazon Q's autonomous agents with GitLab's comprehensive AI-powered platform, we've built more than a technical integration. We've created an experience that makes AI-powered development feel natural and upholds the security, compliance, and reliability that enterprises require.

Industry analysts recognize the significance of this integration in advancing AI-powered software development:

"With this joint offering, GitLab and AWS are combining their strengths to make agentic AI a reality in software development," said Katie Norton, Research Manager at IDC. "GitLab Duo with Amazon Q addresses strong use cases and critical challenges that empower customers to harness the full potential of AI."

"Both developers and the organizations they work for are increasingly interested in simplified and unified experiences," says Rachel Stephens, senior analyst at RedMonk. "Especially in the era of AI – when security and privacy are paramount concerns – organizations want to both harness the power of cutting edge technology while also controlling risk and minimizing disjointed software tool chains. The partnership between GitLab Duo and Amazon Q seeks to give developers the tools they need within the context of an end-to-end DevSecOps experience."

4 key customer benefits

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q pairs AI-powered DevSecOps with the deepest set of cloud computing capabilities. Together, they help development teams:

1. Streamline feature development from idea to code

Development teams often spend hours translating requirements into code, leading to slower delivery and inconsistent implementation. You can now invoke the GitLab Duo with Amazon Q agent by utilizing a new quick action /q dev , which will convert an issue description directly into merge-ready code in minutes. The agent analyzes requirements, plans the implementation, and generates a complete merge request — all while adhering to your team's development standards. Teams can iterate rapidly using feedback in comments, significantly reducing the time from idea to production.

2. Modernize legacy code without the headache

Upgrading Java applications traditionally requires weeks of careful planning, manual code changes, and extensive testing. By using quick action /q transform , you can change this by automating the entire Java modernization process. In minutes, not hours, the agent analyzes your Java 8 or 11 codebase, creates a comprehensive upgrade plan, and generates fully documented merge requests for Java 17 migration. Every change is tracked and traceable, giving teams confidence while improving application security and performance.

3. Accelerate code reviews without sacrificing quality

Code reviews often create bottlenecks: Teams wait days for feedback yet must maintain consistent standards. With the /q review quick action, you get instant, intelligent feedback on code quality and security directly in merge requests. By automatically identifying potential issues and suggesting improvements based on your standards, teams can maintain high-quality code while dramatically reducing review cycles.

4. Automate testing to ship with confidence

Manual test creation is time-consuming and often leads to inconsistent coverage across teams. With the /q test quick action, you can automatically generate comprehensive unit tests that understand your application logic. The agent ensures thorough coverage of critical paths and edge cases, matching your existing testing patterns. This automation helps teams catch issues earlier and maintain consistent quality standards, saving valuable developer time.

Enterprise-grade security and guardrails included

Built for enterprise scale and security, this offering combines GitLab's integrated security, compliance, and privacy with Amazon Q's AI agent, accelerating developer workflows to help organizations ship secure software faster.

The integration features:

Built-in guardrails that maintain development velocity

Granular controls for AI-powered features at user, project, and group levels

End-to-end security integration with existing workflows

DevSecOps teams can securely scale the development environment with the world's most broadly adopted cloud.

What's next

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q builds on our existing integration with AWS announced in May 2024, representing a significant step forward in our joint mission to transform software development. This deeper integration of AI capabilities marks the beginning of our expanded collaboration with AWS. As we continue to evolve these capabilities, we'll focus on:

Extending AI features across the development lifecycle

Enhancing developer productivity

Meeting enterprise development demands at scale

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q is available today on a public branch in the GitLab.org project. To get access to a preview and learn more about how it can transform your software development process, visit our website.