GitLab Duo Workflow: Enterprise visibility and control for agentic AI

Today, we're excited to announce the opening of the waitlist for the private beta of GitLab Duo Workflow: agentic AI built on top of the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform. The next step in our AI roadmap, GitLab Duo Workflow will help development teams navigate everything from project bootstrapping to deployment processes, from debugging issues to cross-team coordination, all within the IDE.

GitLab Duo Workflow leverages the GitLab platform's structure for collaboration, continuous integration, continuous deployment, security, and compliance to help organizations as they accelerate their development process with AI agents.

Use GitLab Duo Workflow to help you:

This is just the beginning. With GitLab’s unified data store, the more you use GitLab, the more context GitLab Duo Workflow has about your code, configurations, security findings, and deployment practices. The result: an increasingly powerful development experience that's tailored to your organization.

The promise and challenge of AI agents

Software has fundamentally changed the world, but only a tiny fraction of the world's population has the skills to build software today. Yet, these developers reach billions of people with smartphones and internet connections. Just imagine a world where more people can build, secure, and deliver production-ready software – there will be an explosion of innovation as more people can create software that impacts billions. Agentic AI will make that happen.

AI agents understand context, maintain knowledge of entire codebases, and actively collaborate on complex software projects across development, security, and operations. With AI agents, developers can create software at a scale previously unimaginable for individuals or even teams.

But this shift raises important questions about visibility, control, and how AI will impact developers' work. Organizations need to ensure AI enhances their developers' capabilities while enabling them to maintain oversight of their development process. The key to success isn't just adopting AI – it's adopting it in a way that empowers developers while preserving security, compliance, and governance.

When you're working with more developers, code, and potential security risks, adding separate tools for each new challenge only creates more complexity. Our most recent DevSecOps Survey shows just how serious this problem is: DevSecOps teams are juggling up to 14 different tools, with professionals spending up to 80% of their time on non-coding tasks. For AI to be truly effective, it also needs high-quality, unified data. That's hard to achieve with disparate tools.

The GitLab DevSecOps platform combined with GitLab AI agents brings everything together in a single data model that encapsulates source code, merge requests, epics, users, access rights, and more. The agents we're building use context about users and projects to standardize how teams work and automate the non-coding tasks that absorb developer time, such as scanning for security issues and enforcing compliance rules. When AI is built directly into the platform, these capabilities become even more powerful, turning AI agents into development partners while keeping you in control of how AI enhances the process.

This isn't a far-off future — it's what we're building right now with GitLab Duo Workflow.

GitLab Duo Workflow: AI agents on the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform

Leveraging GitLab's end-to-end DevSecOps platform, GitLab Duo Workflow helps developers work at their highest potential. While AI coding assistants help with individual pieces of code, GitLab Duo Workflow will understand your entire development lifecycle – automating routine tasks so developers can focus on strategic innovation and creative problem-solving. As we develop GitLab Duo Workflow, here’s what it will be able to help teams achieve:

From slow project setup to a running start

Developers spend precious time configuring new projects, managing dependencies, and setting up basic infrastructure instead of building new features. With GitLab Duo Workflow, you can automate project bootstrapping directly in the IDE, providing the right configurations from the start so you can focus on innovation sooner.

From legacy code to modern applications

Modernizing legacy code is more than just updating syntax — it requires understanding dependencies, tests, CI/CD pipelines, and documentation. GitLab Duo Workflow helps modernize your codebase by handling code refactoring – from code to tests.

From context switching to flow state

Today, developers constantly switch between tools, docs, and codebases to solve problems. GitLab Duo Workflow will help resolve tasks with the full context of your codebase-related issues and merge requests, letting developers stay in their flow.

From stale docs to dynamic knowledge

Documentation becomes stale quickly, making codebases harder to understand and maintain. GitLab Duo Workflow supports developers in generating and updating documentation, including README files, code flow diagrams, and architecture documentation.

From patchy to comprehensive testing

As codebases grow, maintaining comprehensive test coverage becomes increasingly challenging. GitLab Duo Workflow can generate tests for entire sections of your codebase while integrating with your existing test infrastructure, ensuring more reliable software with less effort.

Sign up for the private beta waitlist

Sign up for the GitLab Duo Workflow private beta waitlist to see the next step in our vision for secure agentic AI – from project setup to deployment. Built on GitLab's DevSecOps platform, these agents understand your entire software lifecycle while maintaining the enterprise-grade security and control organizations require.

Disclaimer: This page contains information about upcoming products, features, and functionality. This information is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for purchasing or planning. All items are subject to change or delay, and the development, release, and timing remain at GitLab Inc.'s sole discretion.