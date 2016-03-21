GitLab Enterprise Edition price change

Published on March 21, 2016
Today we are announcing an update to pricing for GitLab Enterprise Edition. We have replaced the three subscription plans (Basic, Standard, and Plus) with one simplified plan. Please visit our Pricing page for more information, or read on for a summary.
Previously, we had a minimum seat purchase, which required you to buy 10 seats for the Basic package and 100 seats for Standard and Plus. Now we've removed the seat minimums so you can purchase a GitLab Enterprise Edition (EE) license per-seat.
The price per seat will remain the same, $39 per year per seat. This is the same price as the Basic Plan.
We will now offer Premium Support; which includes 24x7 emergency support, two training workshops, upgrade assistance, support for High Availability and direct access to GitLab's internal chat channel for support, as add-on Products to a GitLab Enterprise Edition license. Premium Support was previously part of our Standard Subscription and did not include training workshops or direct access to support team. The cost for Premium Support will be $9,900/year and $99 per seat over 100 seats, with a maximum charge of $50,000.
We're doing this for a number of reasons:
