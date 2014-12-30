GitLab got bit: MySQL fails at Rails migrations that work in PostgreSQL

Published on December 30, 2014
One day after releasing GitLab 7.6 we had to release a patch. This is how we got bit by a failing migration and why it was our own fault.
GitLab supports two databases: MySQL and PostgreSQL.
To update our database models for identities in GitLab, we wanted to remove two columns from the
users table:
extern_uid and
provider. These had a composite index, so that uniqueness was checked for any combination of
extern_uid + provider.
add_index :users, [:extern_uid, :provider]
So to remove the columns, we wrote a simple migration:
def up
remove_column :users, :extern_uid
remove_column :users, :provider
end
Run the migration on PostgreSQL and it works without a hitch. Try to run it on MySQL and:
Mysql2::Error: Duplicate entry 'example' for key 'index_users_on_extern_uid_and_provider': ALTER TABLE `users` DROP `extern_uid`
It seems that when removing the
extern_uid column, MySQL decided to rebuild the index using only the
provider column, creating duplicate indices (which is not allowed).
To fix this, all we had to do is check whether the index exists and remove it if it does.
def up
if index_exists?(:users, [:extern_uid, :provider])
remove_index :users, [:extern_uid, :provider]
end
remove_column :users, :extern_uid
remove_column :users, :provider
end
We quickly released a new GitLab version that included the new migration.
So how did we miss such a simple mistake? GitLab has a pretty hefty test-suite that tests almost every line of code. On top of that, we do [QA testing](http://doc.gitlab.com/ee/release/monthly.html#workdays-before-release
