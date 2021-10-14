Published on: October 14, 2021
Today is the day GitLab Inc. takes The DevOps Platform public.
Today, GitLab Inc. announced the next milestone in our journey as we become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ: GTLB). GitLab was the first company to publicly live stream the entire end-to-end listing day at Nasdaq.
In a world where software defines the speed of innovation, every company must become a software company or they’ll be disrupted by a software company. We believe that GitLab, the DevOps Platform, helps companies to deliver software faster and more efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance. And it all happens inside our single platform where engineering, security, and operations teams can collaborate together.
In my Founder’s Letter, which you can read below, I told GitLab’s origin story. GitLab did not start in a tech incubator, garage, or Bay Area apartment. In 2011, my co-founder, Dmitriy Zaporozhets, created GitLab from his house in Ukraine. In 2012, I discovered GitLab from my home in the Netherlands on a tech news site. I thought that it was natural that a collaboration tool for developers was open source so people could contribute to it. As a Ruby developer, I was impressed by GitLab’s code quality, especially since it absorbed more than 300 contributions in the first year. In 2013, Dmitriy tweeted that he would like to work on GitLab full-time. After reading that tweet, I approached him, and we partnered so he could work on GitLab full-time. We incorporated GitLab Inc. in 2014 and applied to Y Combinator, a technology accelerator in Silicon Valley. In 2015, we participated in their program, and this greatly accelerated our business.
To ensure the quality of the GitLab application, Dmitriy built a second application, GitLab CI, to automatically test our code. In 2015, Kamil Trzciński, a member of the wider community, contributed a better version of the GitLab CI application so that it could run jobs in parallel. Dmitriy and I quickly made this new Runner the default version, and Kamil ended up joining the company. Kamil proposed integrating the two applications, which Dimitriy and I initially disagreed with. Thankfully, Kamil persisted in arguing for combining GitLab and GitLab CI into a single application. Dmitriy and I came around to Kamil’s point of view and the results were far better than anyone expected. The single application was easier to understand, faster to use, and enabled collaboration across functions. We had invented what we believed to be the first true DevOps platform and proceeded to build it out.
Today, we believe that GitLab is the leading DevOps platform with an estimated 30 million registered users. GitLab's mission is to ensure that everyone can contribute. When everyone can contribute, users become contributors, and we greatly increase the rate of innovation.
“GitLab also has more than 2,600 contributors in its open source community, which it lists as a competitive strength” - Stephanie Condon, ZDNet*
We are making progress toward our mission by elevating others through knowledge sharing, job access, and our software platform.
GitLab’s values and underlying operational principles are core to our past, present, and future success. Most companies regress to the mean and slow down over time. We plan to maintain our startup ethos by continuing to do the following:
We believe our approach has an impact on not only our business, but the industry as a whole. And we are not the only ones.
“There are few companies that have had as positive an impact on the culture of an industry as @gitlab has.” - James Wise, Partner, Balderton on Twitter
From day 1, we have co-created with the wider GitLab community, and together we have advanced the DevOps Platform. I am excited to keep building to make GitLab’s “everyone can contribute” mission a reality.
Origins
GitLab did not start in a tech incubator, garage, or Bay Area apartment. In 2011, my co-founder, Dmitriy Zaporozhets, created GitLab from his house in Ukraine.
In 2012, I discovered GitLab from my home in the Netherlands on a tech news site. I thought that it was natural that a collaboration tool for developers was open source so people could contribute to it. As a Ruby developer, I was impressed by GitLab’s code quality, especially since it absorbed more than 300 contributions in the first year. In 2013, Dmitriy tweeted that he would like to work on GitLab full-time. After reading that tweet, I approached him, and we partnered so he could work on GitLab full-time. We incorporated GitLab in 2014 and applied to Y Combinator, a technology accelerator in Silicon Valley. In 2015, we participated in their program, and this greatly accelerated our business.
DevOps Platform
To ensure the quality of the GitLab application, Dmitriy built a second application, GitLab CI, to automatically test our code. In 2015, Kamil Trzciński, a member of the wider community, contributed a better version of the GitLab CI application so that it could run jobs in parallel. Dmitriy and I quickly made this new Runner the default version, and Kamil ended up joining the company.
When Kamil proposed integrating the two applications, Dimitriy and I initially disagreed with him. Dmitriy felt that the applications were already integrated as well as two separate applications could be. And I believed that customers wanted to mix and match solutions. Thankfully, Kamil persisted in arguing for combining GitLab and GitLab CI into a single application. Dmitriy and I came around to Kamil’s point of view once we realized that combining the two applications would lead to greater efficiency for our team members and our users.
The results were far better than anyone expected. A single application was easier to understand, faster to use, and enabled collaboration across functions. We had invented what we believed to be the first true DevOps platform and proceeded to build it out. Kamil’s advocacy inspired GitLab’s “disagree, commit, and disagree'' sub-value. We allow GitLab team members to question decisions even after they are made. However, team members are required to achieve results on every decision while it stands, even while they are trying to have it changed.
Mission
GitLab's mission is to ensure that everyone can contribute. When everyone can contribute, users become contributors, and we greatly increase the rate of innovation. We are making progress toward our mission by elevating others through knowledge sharing, job access, and our software platform. We promote knowledge sharing through publishing how we operate in our handbook, an online repository of how we run the company that now totals more than 2,000 webpages. The lessons we have learned and put in the handbook are available to anyone with an internet connection. We contribute to job access by helping people with their tech careers and educating the world on remote work best practices. We believe that remote work is spreading job access more evenly across regions and countries. Our software platform brings together development, operations, and security professionals and makes it faster and more secure for them to innovate together.
Stewardship
Most of the time, when a company starts commercializing an open source software project, the wider community around the project shrinks. This has not been the case with GitLab. The wider community around GitLab is still growing. We are proud that GitLab is a co-creation of GitLab team members and users. We have ten stewardship promises that commit us to balancing the need to generate revenue with the needs of the open source project and the wider community. In our first year, we received just over 300 code contributions. Now, we frequently exceed this number in a single month.
Values
From the beginning of GitLab, we have been all-remote as the initial team members lived in the Netherlands, Ukraine, and Serbia. GitLab was founded before remote work was a proven model, so investors were worried about our ability to effectively manage the business and scale. That early skepticism required us to establish explicit mechanisms for value reinforcement. We now have over 20 mechanisms listed in our handbook. Some reinforcements are small. For example, team members have access to a Zoom background that showcases each of our values as icons. Others are more substantial. For example, every team member’s promotion document is structured around our values and shared with the entire company.
GitLab’s values and underlying operational principles are core to our past, present, and future success. These values are:
These are living values that are updated over time. In 2020 alone, we made 329 improvements to the GitLab Values page of our handbook.
Still a Startup
Most companies regress to the mean and slow down over time. We plan to maintain our startup ethos by doing the following:
During the pandemic, many businesses that were forced to work remotely discovered that productivity increased. Many of these same businesses are now making plans to return to the office. One reason being given for the return to the office is that not everyone can work from home. We solve this by allowing people to rent work space. The other main reason given is that people miss working from a central office with co-workers. I don’t think that people miss the commute or the office furniture. They miss informal communication. Central offices are a really expensive, inconvenient, and indirect way to facilitate information communication. It is more efficient to directly organize informal communication.
For example, every person who joins GitLab has to schedule at least five coffee chats during their onboarding. We also have social calls, Ask Me Anything meetings with senior leaders, and 15 other explicit ways to encourage employee connections and relationship building. Intentionally organizing informal communication enables the trust-building conversations that are essential for collaboration. This can be more effective than relying on chance encounters in an office building. You can connect with team members throughout the world and across departments through a coffee chat. You may not meet people outside of your own floor in an office setting.
More than 40 million software professionals are driving change through software, and this number is growing. These software professionals are rapidly adopting DevOps to accelerate this change. Gartner predicts that by 2023, 40% of organizations will have switched from multiple point solutions to DevOps value stream delivery platforms to streamline application delivery, versus less than 10% in 2020. I believe that 40% is just the beginning, and almost all organizations will eventually use a DevOps Platform. GitLab has a unique opportunity to lead the DevOps Platform market and shape innovation. With a large addressable market, GitLab plans to optimize for long term growth--even if it comes at the expense of short-term profitability. This means that we may not make a profit for a long time as we need to weigh profitability against the clear opportunity to pursue larger, future returns.
With the wider GitLab community, we have created and advanced the DevOps Platform. I am excited to keep building to make GitLab’s “everyone can contribute” mission a reality. I look forward to welcoming investors who share our enthusiasm for collaboration and innovation.
