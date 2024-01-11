GitLab is now available as an AWS CodeStar Connections provider

Published on: January 11, 2024
2 min read
AWS released native CodePipeline integration for GitLab projects and repos, helping to ensure a best-in-class experience when using GitLab and AWS together.
The GitLab DevSecOps Platform now integrates natively with many AWS services through AWS CodeStar Connections and AWS CodePipeline. This long-awaited integration was recently completed by the AWS CodeSuite service team for GitLab.com SaaS, GitLab Self-Managed, and GitLab Dedicated. AWS CodeStar Connections is a utility layer, which means other AWS services can enable native GitLab integration with less work.
Once created, CodeStar Connections objects can be used directly to integrate with many AWS services such as:
When a CodeStar Connection is used to configure a GitLab CodePipeline configuration it can further support:
GitLab and AWS have been working at ever deeper levels of technical and business integration to ensure that our co-customers have a best-in-class experience when using GitLab and AWS together.
Check out the complete list of AWS Services that are now directly accessible in the GitLab AWS Integration Index documentation.
