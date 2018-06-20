GitLab joins Cybersecurity Tech Accord

GitLab has joined the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, along with 10 other companies. The Cybersecurity Tech Accord is a consortium of over 40 security-minded tech companies that pledge to work collaboratively to protect our users and customers, guided by a set of security principles.

Transparency is and has alway been one of GitLab’s core values, and we have always strived to make information available to our users and customers. In the security industry, this is an especially challenging line to walk, and we want to contribute not only to the collaborative efforts outlined in the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, but to also share our experiences with other tech companies on what worked well for us in the iterative process of making security more transparent.

Our security team works hard to protect user and customer data. In addition, GitLab is committed to building security capabilities in our product offerings to help our customers improve upon their software development lifecycle process.

At GitLab, we believe security is everyone’s job. The security industry has relied on collaborations with industry peers because collectively, we are able to obtain richer data and insights about our adversaries, in order to protect our users and customers. We look forward to building improved actionable data sharing and collaborative efforts with our tech peers.