GitLab named Leader in The Forrester Wave Integrated Software Delivery Platforms 2023

Demand for a platform approach to software delivery is increasing as organizations realize the inefficiencies and costs of stitched-together solutions for software delivery, siloed visibility, broken feedback loops, and increased risk of cyberattacks. We recognized the value of the platform approach early on — and we believe that GitLab's single-application DevSecOps Platform is the best way for organizations to improve developer productivity, build high-performing teams, secure the software supply chain, and implement cloud transformations.

GitLab’s DevSecOps Platform recognized

In its evaluation, and in the first year of this report, Forrester has named GitLab as the only Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Integrated Software Delivery Platforms, Q2 2023. The report evaluated 13 integrated software delivery platform (ISDP) vendors across 26 criteria based on current offering, strategy, and market presence. GitLab scored the highest possible in the criteria of platform-incorporated security tools test automation, roadmap, community, and pricing flexibility and transparency.

We are excited to see the market mature and recognize the value of an integrated software delivery platform — a strategy GitLab has followed from the start. Our DevSecOps platform is offered as a single application with a unified data store, increasing efficiency and collaboration and providing value unmatched by traditional vendors and complex toolchains. It provides essential automation needed by various teams in the software delivery lifecycle, along with security and governance needed by security professionals. We also integrate artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the SDLC by incorporating it into our comprehensive enterprise DevSecOps platform.

Recognizing our leadership and continued innovation, the report emphasizes that GitLab “has led the industry towards consolidated ISDPs. GitLab's strategy includes an on-par vision to deliver an excellent developer experience without sacrificing security or compliance.... GitLab is great for enterprises wishing to consolidate their best-of-breed toolchain into one, high-performing ISDP.”

“GitLab is far ahead of its competitors and provides one product which offers an easy-to-set-up, easy-to-start product with all these capabilities integrated,” says Daniel Widerin, Head of Software Delivery, Hilti

Roadmap gets high scores

The Forrester report recognized GitLab for its roadmap and focus on community. “[GitLab’s] roadmap gets leading scores and includes enhanced supply chain security, enhanced UI, granular security and compliance controls, and pipeline security – all things enterprises need.”

The research firm added: “[GitLab’s] innovation is also good, going beyond traditional developers to include AI/ML engineering. GitLab is an open core product that not only invests heavily in the open source software (OSS) community but also enables its customers to contribute to the product, earning it high scores for community.”

GitLab is trusted by more than 30 million users and more than 50% of Fortune 100 organizations. We will continue to focus on integrating transformative technologies into our DevSecOps Platform, such as AI, into all parts of the software delivery lifecycle, software supply chain security, and value stream analytics, to enable customers to accelerate and secure software development and delivery.