GitLab named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms

Today marks an important milestone for DevOps and for GitLab.

Gartner® recognized GitLab as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms – the first Magic Quadrant for the category – positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis. According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well-positioned for tomorrow.

Since our founding, we have been focused on delivering the most comprehensive suite of solutions for every use case – and for every stakeholder - in developing and deploying software. These solutions come together as a comprehensive platform that eliminates point solution tool sprawl and a ‘Do it Yourself’ DevOps approach. GitLab brings together everyone involved in the software development lifecycles – development teams, security teams, operations teams – to collaborate together on the same platform.

We believe Gartner naming GitLab a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms is a recognition of our success in both creating a comprehensive software development and delivery platform, and our role in helping mature the DevOps Platform category so that it is ready for mainstream technology adoption.

GitLab’s goal is to help our customers deliver software faster. We do this by improving developer productivity, increasing operational efficiency, securing the software supply chain, and accelerating their digital transformation. Today, GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform.

Download the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms.

Reducing complexity and increasing operational efficiency

We focus on reducing production risks through automation. With a best-in-class CI/CD solution, GitLab empowers teams to build and test every change as well as create scalable and repeatable software delivery processes. Our platform eliminates the complexity of sprawling toolchains, preventing context switching, reducing cognitive load, improving developer satisfaction, and driving operational efficiencies across organizations.

Shifting left with embedded security

GitLab helps organizations meet the need for speed and security throughout the software supply chain because security is embedded within the software development lifecycle rather than bolted on as an afterthought. GitLab enables teams to automate policy enforcement, compliance frameworks, and security testing, which frees up resources. We continue to innovate in security. In the last quarter alone, we’ve introduced capabilities that support centralized policy management; expand our compliance reports, controls, and dashboards; and support default SLSA Level 3 attestations.

Driving action with insights and metrics

GitLab helps customers understand and analyze every aspect of the software delivery process. We are innovating on value stream management through a unified data store, tracking of DORA metrics, value stream dashboards, and value stream analytics – all designed to give stakeholders a unique and useful view into the end-to-end software delivery value stream. Organizations can now visualize and manage DevSecOps workflows – from ideation to delivery – to gain insight into how digital transformation and technology investments are delivering value and driving business results.

Embedding AI throughout the software development lifecycle

GitLab is an AI-powered DevSecOps platform. We adopt a privacy-first approach, ensuring that organizations can be confident their intellectual property is safe within our infrastructure. We integrate AI throughout the software development lifecycle to improve cycle time, from code creation and testing to security and deployment.

Empowering innovation with open core

GitLab is built on an open core model, enabling us to be on the leading edge of innovation. Every year, our customers and the community at-large contribute hundreds of new capabilities to our DevSecOps platform. Through our feedback issues and publicly available roadmaps, we continue to stay close to our community and invite everyone to help improve our platform.

On behalf of the GitLab team, we are honored to be named a Leader by Gartner in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms. We will continue to innovate every day to make DevSecOps even more effective for our customers and to achieve our mission to make it so everyone can contribute.

Download the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, Manjunath Bhat, Thomas Murphy, Joachim Herschmann, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Hassan Ennaciri, Bill Holz, Peter Hyde, 05 June 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner Inc. as part of a larger report and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Gartner B.V.