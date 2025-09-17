GitLab named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants

GitLab has been recognized for the second time as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants. We see this recognition as validation of a key pillar in our broader AI strategy, where intelligent code assistance evolves into comprehensive AI that transforms how entire teams plan, build, secure, and deploy software.

From AI features to intelligent collaboration

The Gartner evaluation, we feel, focused on GitLab Duo's generative AI code assistance capabilities. While GitLab Duo began as an AI add-on to the GitLab DevSecOps platform, it laid the groundwork for where we are going today with agentic AI built natively into the GitLab DevSecOps platform.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform enables developers to work alongside multiple AI agents that automate tasks across the software lifecycle. Agents collaborate with each other and with humans, using GitLab’s Knowledge Graph to act with full project context. This empowers teams to move faster while keeping visibility and control.

Specialized agents handle tasks such as code generation, security analysis, and research in parallel.

Knowledge Graph connects agents to a unified system of record across code, issues, pipelines, and compliance data.

Human + agent collaboration happens through natural-language chat and customizable flows, with review and oversight built in.

Interoperability with external tools and systems is supported through Model Context Protocol (MCP) and agent-to-agent frameworks.

With agents handling routine work under human guidance, teams can move faster, focus on higher-value tasks, and keep projects secure and compliant.

Secure by design, flexible in practice

The GitLab Duo Agent Platform is designed to keep security and compliance front and center. Agents run inside GitLab’s trusted DevSecOps environment, with every action visible and reviewable before changes are made. Secure integrations help ensure credentials and sensitive data are handled safely, while interoperability through open standards connects agents to external tools without exposing an organization to risk.

The platform gives teams confidence that AI is enhancing productivity without compromising governance. Here's how:

Developers can stay focused on complex, high-impact work, while handing off routine tasks to agents for faster results and more granular context delivered through their existing workflows.

Engineering leaders gain visibility into how work moves across the lifecycle, with agents operating within clear guardrails. They also can ensure their teams stay aligned to priorities and simplify onboarding with guided support through agent-driven context and workflows.

IT organizations maintain control over agent activity with governance features that enforce coding and security policies, offer model selection flexibility, and ensure secure interoperability — all while keeping humans in the loop.

Leading the move to AI-native development

GitLab continues to build on the vision that began with Duo, and will continue to expand GitLab Duo Agent Platform with new agents, advanced workflows, and more orchestration capabilities. This commitment to innovation ensures you can amplify team productivity on the platform you know and trust. Stay tuned for exciting updates on our roadmap as we continue to revolutionize AI-native DevSecOps.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants, Philip Walsh, Haritha Khandabattu, Matt Brasier, Keith Holloway, Arun Batchu, 15 September 2025

