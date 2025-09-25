GitLab named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms

Published on: September 25, 2025
This recognition comes as GitLab continues its rapid pace of innovation, having shipped new solutions to customers every month for 150+ consecutive months.
For the third consecutive year, GitLab has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms, based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.
We believe this recognition validates our comprehensive platform strategy at a critical moment for software development. Organizations are racing to adopt AI-powered capabilities while maintaining security, compliance, and operational excellence. Success demands a unified platform approach that transforms how teams collaborate and deliver value.
Whether our customers are delivering agile software, building cloud-native applications, or engineering platforms, GitLab empowers them to collaborate in lockstep with AI agents to ship secure and reliable software, faster.
Our mission is to enable everyone to contribute to and co-create the software that powers our world. The rapid pace of our innovation agenda demonstrates that we are far from finished. We have shipped new solutions to our customers every month for 150+ months, and that tradition will continue.
As we lead the industry, we remain committed to helping our customers translate these new capabilities into business value.
We firmly believe that, in this era of accelerating AI-powered innovation across the technology ecosystem, a unified platform approach to tackle our customers’ toughest engineering challenges has never been more important than today. This approach enables organizations to reduce integration overhead, close security gaps, and adopt innovation without disrupting existing software delivery workflows.
Here are a few examples:
GitLab supports the following areas of innovation:
This versatility translates into real customer value, as Bal Kang, Engineering Platform Lead at NatWest, explains:
“Having GitLab Duo AI agents embedded in our system of record for code, tests, CI/CD, and the entire software development lifecycle boosts productivity, velocity, and efficiency. The agents understand intent, break down problems, and take action — becoming true collaborators to our teams.”
The shift toward unified platforms represents a fundamental change in how organizations approach software development. We believe this is why, recently, Gartner® also named us a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants.
As companies look to maximize developer productivity securely and accelerate innovation, a comprehensive platform approach becomes more urgent than ever.
