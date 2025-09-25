GitLab named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms

For the third consecutive year, GitLab has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms, based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

We believe this recognition validates our comprehensive platform strategy at a critical moment for software development. Organizations are racing to adopt AI-powered capabilities while maintaining security, compliance, and operational excellence. Success demands a unified platform approach that transforms how teams collaborate and deliver value.

Whether our customers are delivering agile software, building cloud-native applications, or engineering platforms, GitLab empowers them to collaborate in lockstep with AI agents to ship secure and reliable software, faster.

Faster time to value

Our mission is to enable everyone to contribute to and co-create the software that powers our world. The rapid pace of our innovation agenda demonstrates that we are far from finished. We have shipped new solutions to our customers every month for 150+ months, and that tradition will continue.

As we lead the industry, we remain committed to helping our customers translate these new capabilities into business value.

We firmly believe that, in this era of accelerating AI-powered innovation across the technology ecosystem, a unified platform approach to tackle our customers’ toughest engineering challenges has never been more important than today. This approach enables organizations to reduce integration overhead, close security gaps, and adopt innovation without disrupting existing software delivery workflows.

Here are a few examples:

Accelerate releases with agentic AI: Fragmented toolchains slow down code reviews and testing. GitLab Duo agents and flows automate tasks like code reviews, test generation, and vulnerability triage in the context of the full platform, helping teams shorten cycle times and improve quality.

Fragmented toolchains slow down code reviews and testing. GitLab Duo agents and flows automate tasks like code reviews, test generation, and vulnerability triage in the context of the full platform, helping teams shorten cycle times and improve quality. Build securely from the start: Many organizations treat security as an afterthought, leading to costly rework and compliance gaps. GitLab embeds scanning, policy enforcement, and compliance checks into everyday workflows, catching risks earlier without slowing developers down.

Many organizations treat security as an afterthought, leading to costly rework and compliance gaps. GitLab embeds scanning, policy enforcement, and compliance checks into everyday workflows, catching risks earlier without slowing developers down. Deploy with flexibility: Teams with strict regulatory or operational constraints need deployment options beyond multi-tenant SaaS. GitLab supports SaaS, self-managed, air-gapped, and FedRAMP Moderate Authorized environments, ensuring customers maintain control where competitors cannot.

Teams with strict regulatory or operational constraints need deployment options beyond multi-tenant SaaS. GitLab supports SaaS, self-managed, air-gapped, and FedRAMP Moderate Authorized environments, ensuring customers maintain control where competitors cannot. Deliver consistent innovation: Tool fragmentation makes adopting new features risky and disruptive. GitLab’s monthly releases deliver new capabilities, such as GitLab Duo Agent Platform, expanded AI governance, and cloud integrations that teams can adopt without retooling.

Customer use cases that matter most

GitLab supports the following areas of innovation:

This versatility translates into real customer value, as Bal Kang, Engineering Platform Lead at NatWest, explains:

“Having GitLab Duo AI agents embedded in our system of record for code, tests, CI/CD, and the entire software development lifecycle boosts productivity, velocity, and efficiency. The agents understand intent, break down problems, and take action — becoming true collaborators to our teams.”

The shift toward unified platforms represents a fundamental change in how organizations approach software development. We believe this is why, recently, Gartner® also named us a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants.

As companies look to maximize developer productivity securely and accelerate innovation, a comprehensive platform approach becomes more urgent than ever.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, Keith Mann, Thomas Murphy, Bill Holz, George Spafford, September 22, 2025