GitLab named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025

Published on: June 2, 2025
Forrester calls GitLab platform the "most all-in-one of the all-in-one solutions," adding it "suits enterprises looking to standardize with a single purchase."
Choosing a DevSecOps platform is one of the biggest technology decisions enterprises make. That's why we are thrilled to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025, receiving the highest scores possible across the criteria our customers tell us they care about most, including day zero experience, developer tooling, build automation and CI, deployment automation, AI risk mitigation, AI infusion, directly incorporated security tools, and platform cohesion.
"GitLab is the most all-in-one of the all-in-one solutions and suits enterprises looking to standardize with a single purchase.” - Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025
For us, this recognition reflects what we've been hearing from customers: They need to deliver secure software faster, but existing solutions force them to compromise on speed, security, or simplicity. GitLab delivers all three. And with our GitLab 18.0 release in May, we’ve taken this a step further by including AI-native GitLab Duo capabilities — such as test generation, code suggestions, and code refactoring — directly in GitLab Premium and GitLab Ultimate at no additional cost.
DevSecOps is rapidly evolving, with AI at the forefront of that change. Unfortunately, many AI tools force a choice: cutting-edge capabilities or enterprise security.
Forrester scored GitLab a 5 – the highest on their scale – for both the AI infusion and AI risk mitigation criteria. We’re pleased to see our focus on building innovative AI capabilities that maintain security is being noticed by more than just our customers.
This dual strength shows up across our GitLab Duo AI offerings, including:
We’ve heard loud and clear that DevSecOps teams don’t need more tools and integrations that help them with part of their software delivery lifecycle. They need a seamless, integrated developer experience that covers the entire SDLC.
We believe GitLab’s scores in the following criteria are validation of our customer-focused strategy:
For us, being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025 speaks to the breadth and depth of our platform’s capabilities, providing a single source of truth for the entire software development lifecycle. No more juggling multiple tools and integrations – GitLab provides a seamless, integrated experience that boosts productivity and reduces friction. We believe this placement reflects the hard work of our team, the many contributions from GitLab’s open source community, the invaluable feedback from our customers, and our dedication to shaping the future of software development.
Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications.
