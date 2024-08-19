BlogBulletin BoardGitLab now supports SHA256 repositories

Published on: August 19, 2024

1 min read

GitLab now supports SHA256 repositories

Try this experimental security feature to create test projects.

John CaiJohn Cai

security

git

public sector

features

Previously, we announced how GitLab supports SHA256 repositories on the backend in Gitaly. Now, we've added the ability to create new GitLab projects with the SHA256 hashing algorithm.

You can do so on the project creation page under “Experimental settings.”

Note: This feature is experimental and should only be used to create test projects.

While experimenting with this security feature, if you find any anomalies in the application, please help us out and file an issue with your feedback.

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum.

50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab

Start shipping better software faster

See what your team can do with the intelligent

DevSecOps platform.

Get free trial Talk to sales