GitLab now supports SHA256 repositories

Previously, we announced how GitLab supports SHA256 repositories on the backend in Gitaly. Now, we've added the ability to create new GitLab projects with the SHA256 hashing algorithm.

You can do so on the project creation page under “Experimental settings.”

Note: This feature is experimental and should only be used to create test projects.

While experimenting with this security feature, if you find any anomalies in the application, please help us out and file an issue with your feedback.