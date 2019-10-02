GitLab Meetups: October 2019

Can't make it to London for GitLab Commit? Here are some other places you'll find the GitLab community in October.

GitLab Nigeria Community

Take a deep dive into GitLab at this meetup in Bauchi, Nigeria on October 5. This meetup will cover Planning, Source Code Management, CI/CD, Monitoring & Security. Details and RSVP on Meetup.

GitLab Polska

The GitLab Polska meetup group will gather in Warszawa on October 8 for talks on GitLab and updates on our latest release. Details and RSVP on Meetup.

GitLab Białystok

The second of two meetups in Poland on October 8, this event in Białystok will feature a talk on using GitLab for static pages. Details and RSVP on Facebook.

Frankfurt GitLab Meetup x Age of DevOps

The Frankfurt GitLab Meetup Group is partnering with the Age of DevOps meetup group for this event featuring talks on controlling Kubernetes appliations with GitLab and using GitLab for developers. The co-meetup will be in Weisbaden on October 10. Details and RSVP on Meetup.

GitLab Nigeria Community

Learn how to use Git like a pro at this community lead event in Abuja, Nigeria on October 18. Details and RSVP on Meetup.

GitLab Hamburg Meetup

The GitLab community will meet in Hamburg, Germany on October 23 for a CLI-Tool "Lab" and a Q&A with some GitLab team members. Details and RSVP on Meetup.

Greater Atlanta GitLab Meetup

Details coming soon but mark your calendars for October 24!

México City GitLab Meetup

This GitLab 101 workshop will teach attendees how to get started with GitLab. Details and RSVP on Meetup.

Are you ready to join a local community but don’t see an event near you? Take a look at the GitLab Meetups page or reach out to me to learn how GitLab can help you start a meetup in your area.