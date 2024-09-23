GitLab Pages features review apps and multiple website deployment

Published on: September 23, 2024
5 min read
GitLab Pages helps organizations reap the rewards of knowledge management, including better collaboration and accessibility. Learn how to use a new feature, Parallel Deployments.
GitLab Pages has long been a popular choice for hosting static websites, allowing users to showcase their projects, blogs, and documentation directly from their repositories.
Before GitLab 17.4, you could only have a single version of your GitLab Pages website. So you couldn’t preview your changes or have multiple versions of your website deployed simultaneously. Now, with a Premium or Ultimate license, you can do both!
With Parallel Deployments, users can now easily preview changes and manage multiple environments for their GitLab Pages sites. This enhancement allows seamless experimentation with new ideas, enabling users to confidently test and refine their sites. By catching any issues early, users can ensure the live site remains stable and polished, building on the already great foundation of GitLab Pages.
To add a review app to your GitLab Pages project, edit your
.gitlab-ci.yml file to create a deployment for each merge request (MR). Let’s assume you start with a
.gitlab-ci.yml file somewhat like this:
create-pages:
stage: deploy
script:
- npm run build
pages:
publish: dist # the name of the folder containing the pages files
rules:
- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH # only run this job when there's a commit to the default branch
To also run the pages pipeline when there’s an MR being opened or updated, we can add another rule to
pages.rules:
- if: $CI_PIPELINE_SOURCE == "merge_request_event"
If we only add this rule, however, each Pages job will always replace the main deployment – each time an MR is opened! You likely don’t want that to happen.
To provide each individual deployment with its own URL, we’ve introduced the new
pages.path_prefix property.
A Pages deployment with this configuration...
create-pages:
script:
- ...
pages:
...
path_prefix: my-review-app
...will be available at
https://my-pages-app-7fe824.gitlab.io/my-review-app, or, with unique domains disabled,
https://my-group.gitlab.io/my-project/my-review-app.
But there’s no need to hardcode the path_prefix. You can dynamically generate it using CI variables. That’s particularly useful for review apps – to create a path for each MR, use the
CI_MERGE_REQUEST_IID variable:
create-pages:
script:
- ...
pages:
...
path_prefix: mr-$CI_MERGE_REQUEST_IID
An MR with the ID 114 would then automatically create a deployment at
https://my-pages-app-7fe824.gitlab.io/mr-114.
With those concepts at hand, we’d like our pipeline to dynamically create either a main deployment for the default branch, or a path_prefixed-review app for MR events.
First, let’s add a
create-pages-review-app job to our pipeline config:
create-pages-deployment:
# This job will create a pages deployment without path_prefix
# when there is a commit to the default branch
stage: deploy
script:
- npm run build
pages:
publish: dist
rules:
- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH
create-pages-review-app:
# This job will create a pages deployment with a path_prefix
# when there a merge request is created or updated.
stage: deploy
script:
- npm run build
pages:
publish: dist
path_prefix: 'mr-$CI_MERGE_REQUEST_IID' # Prefix with the mr-<iid>, like `mr-123`
rules:
- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH
Now you’re creating a deployment both when pushing to the default branch, and prefixed parallel deployments when creating or updating MRs!
For the best experience, add the URL to the environment job property. This will add a link to the review app to the MR page:
create-pages-deployment:
# This job will create a pages deployment without path_prefix
# when there is a commit to the default branch
stage: deploy
script:
- npm run build
pages:
publish: dist
rules:
- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH
create-pages-review-app:
# This job will create a pages deployment with a path_prefix
# when there a merge request is created or updated.
stage: deploy
script:
- npm run build
pages:
publish: dist
path_prefix: 'mr-$CI_MERGE_REQUEST_IID' # Prefix with the mr-<iid>, like `mr-123`
rules:
- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH
environment:
name: "Pages Review MR ${CI_MERGE_REQUEST_IID}"
url: $CI_PAGES_URL
Congratulations, you’ve now set up MR review apps for your Pages site.
The Parallel Deployments feature is also a useful tool if you maintain the documentation of multiple versions of your software simultaneously.
The below CI config will not only create a pages deployment when there is a commit to the default branch, but also for any commit to branches named
v1,
v2, or
v3.
create-pages:
stage: deploy
script:
- ...
variables:
PAGES_PREFIX: "$CI_COMMIT_BRANCH" # Use the branch name by default
pages:
path_prefix: "$PAGES_PREFIX" # use whatever value is set in the variable
environment:
name: "Pages ${PAGES_PREFIX}"
url: $CI_PAGES_URL
artifacts:
paths:
- public
rules:
- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH
variables:
PAGES_PREFIX: '' # No prefix
- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == 'v1'
- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == 'v2'
- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == 'v3'
By using the
$CI_COMMIT_BRANCH variable as the path_prefix value, each of these branches will deploy their documentation to their own sub-path of your website:
A new commit to one of these branches will then trigger a new deployment to its respective path, keeping the documentation of multiple versions up to date.
The Parallel Deployments feature is a significant upgrade to GitLab Pages, offering a more flexible and efficient way to manage your knowledge. Whether you're working on a small project or a large-scale site with multiple versions, this new capability will make your workflow smoother and more efficient
Visit our Parallel Deployments documentation to get started today!
Share your ideas and other comments in our feedback issue!
