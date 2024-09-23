GitLab Pages features review apps and multiple website deployment

GitLab Pages has long been a popular choice for hosting static websites, allowing users to showcase their projects, blogs, and documentation directly from their repositories.

Before GitLab 17.4, you could only have a single version of your GitLab Pages website. So you couldn’t preview your changes or have multiple versions of your website deployed simultaneously. Now, with a Premium or Ultimate license, you can do both!

Introducing Parallel Deployments

With Parallel Deployments, users can now easily preview changes and manage multiple environments for their GitLab Pages sites. This enhancement allows seamless experimentation with new ideas, enabling users to confidently test and refine their sites. By catching any issues early, users can ensure the live site remains stable and polished, building on the already great foundation of GitLab Pages.

Why Parallel Deployments is a game-changer

Version control made easy

If your project involves software development or documentation that covers multiple versions (such as user guides for different software releases), Parallel Deployments makes it easy to manage. Or you can use the feature to localize your website for different languages. Flexibility to experiment

Want to try out a new design or feature? Parallel Deployments lets you experiment freely. You can create a separate version of your site to test new ideas without impacting the current site. This flexibility encourages creativity and continuous improvement.

How to add review apps to your GitLab Pages project

To add a review app to your GitLab Pages project, edit your .gitlab-ci.yml file to create a deployment for each merge request (MR). Let’s assume you start with a .gitlab-ci.yml file somewhat like this:

create-pages: stage: deploy script: - npm run build pages: publish: dist # the name of the folder containing the pages files rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH # only run this job when there's a commit to the default branch

To also run the pages pipeline when there’s an MR being opened or updated, we can add another rule to pages.rules :

- if: $CI_PIPELINE_SOURCE == "merge_request_event"

If we only add this rule, however, each Pages job will always replace the main deployment – each time an MR is opened! You likely don’t want that to happen.

To provide each individual deployment with its own URL, we’ve introduced the new pages.path_prefix property.

A Pages deployment with this configuration...

create-pages: script: - ... pages: ... path_prefix: my-review-app

...will be available at https://my-pages-app-7fe824.gitlab.io/my-review-app , or, with unique domains disabled, https://my-group.gitlab.io/my-project/my-review-app .

But there’s no need to hardcode the path_prefix. You can dynamically generate it using CI variables. That’s particularly useful for review apps – to create a path for each MR, use the CI_MERGE_REQUEST_IID variable :

create-pages: script: - ... pages: ... path_prefix: mr-$CI_MERGE_REQUEST_IID

An MR with the ID 114 would then automatically create a deployment at https://my-pages-app-7fe824.gitlab.io/mr-114 .

With those concepts at hand, we’d like our pipeline to dynamically create either a main deployment for the default branch, or a path_prefixed-review app for MR events.

First, let’s add a create-pages-review-app job to our pipeline config:

create-pages-deployment: # This job will create a pages deployment without path_prefix # when there is a commit to the default branch stage: deploy script: - npm run build pages: publish: dist rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH create-pages-review-app: # This job will create a pages deployment with a path_prefix # when there a merge request is created or updated. stage: deploy script: - npm run build pages: publish: dist path_prefix: 'mr-$CI_MERGE_REQUEST_IID' # Prefix with the mr-<iid>, like `mr-123` rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH

Now you’re creating a deployment both when pushing to the default branch, and prefixed parallel deployments when creating or updating MRs!

For the best experience, add the URL to the environment job property. This will add a link to the review app to the MR page:

create-pages-deployment: # This job will create a pages deployment without path_prefix # when there is a commit to the default branch stage: deploy script: - npm run build pages: publish: dist rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH create-pages-review-app: # This job will create a pages deployment with a path_prefix # when there a merge request is created or updated. stage: deploy script: - npm run build pages: publish: dist path_prefix: 'mr-$CI_MERGE_REQUEST_IID' # Prefix with the mr-<iid>, like `mr-123` rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH environment: name: "Pages Review MR ${CI_MERGE_REQUEST_IID}" url: $CI_PAGES_URL

Congratulations, you’ve now set up MR review apps for your Pages site.

How to deploy documentation for different versions of your product

The Parallel Deployments feature is also a useful tool if you maintain the documentation of multiple versions of your software simultaneously.

The below CI config will not only create a pages deployment when there is a commit to the default branch, but also for any commit to branches named v1 , v2 , or v3 .

create-pages: stage: deploy script: - ... variables: PAGES_PREFIX: "$CI_COMMIT_BRANCH" # Use the branch name by default pages: path_prefix: "$PAGES_PREFIX" # use whatever value is set in the variable environment: name: "Pages ${PAGES_PREFIX}" url: $CI_PAGES_URL artifacts: paths: - public rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH variables: PAGES_PREFIX: '' # No prefix - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == 'v1' - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == 'v2' - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == 'v3'

By using the $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH variable as the path_prefix value, each of these branches will deploy their documentation to their own sub-path of your website:

The branch named v1 has its docs published to /v1.

The branch named v2 has its docs published to /v2.

The branch named v3 has its docs published to /v3.

A new commit to one of these branches will then trigger a new deployment to its respective path, keeping the documentation of multiple versions up to date.

The Parallel Deployments feature is a significant upgrade to GitLab Pages, offering a more flexible and efficient way to manage your knowledge. Whether you're working on a small project or a large-scale site with multiple versions, this new capability will make your workflow smoother and more efficient

Visit our Parallel Deployments documentation to get started today!

Feedback

Share your ideas and other comments in our feedback issue!