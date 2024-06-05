BlogBulletin BoardGitLab Support to require sign-in to create support tickets

Published on: June 5, 2024

GitLab Support to require sign-in to create support tickets

Find out why this change is occurring and what you need to do.

In line with the changes made last year requiring support contacts to be pre-listed, GitLab Support is taking the next step on August 1, 2024, to require sign-in to raise support tickets.

Why we are making this change

We’re making this change for a few reasons. This change:

  • Allows GitLab Support to pre-populate known organizational information into tickets, instead of asking customers each time they raise a ticket.
  • Makes for tailored customer support experiences based on the products they have purchased. Rather than showing forms for every product, GitLab Support can emphasize problem types customers will most benefit from.

What to do following this change

After this change, following a customer's first purchase, the purchaser must:

The only change existing customers will experience is the sign-in requirement. If you’ve forgotten or never set a password for your GitLab Support account, you can request a new password from https://gitlab.zendesk.com/auth/v2/login/password_reset.

