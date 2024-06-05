GitLab Support to require sign-in to create support tickets

Published on: June 5, 2024
1 min read
Find out why this change is occurring and what you need to do.
In line with the changes made last year requiring support contacts to be pre-listed, GitLab Support is taking the next step on August 1, 2024, to require sign-in to raise support tickets.
We’re making this change for a few reasons. This change:
After this change, following a customer's first purchase, the purchaser must:
The only change existing customers will experience is the sign-in requirement. If you’ve forgotten or never set a password for your GitLab Support account, you can request a new password from https://gitlab.zendesk.com/auth/v2/login/password_reset.
